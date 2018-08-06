Democrat Antifa Army Attack Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens for Having Breakfast

The Democrat Army — Antifa — attacked Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens for having breakfast in Philadelphia on Monday.

The all-minority police protected them, but the white loons screamed, “f*ck the racist police”. These leftist Democrat Communists live in an alternative universe. When will normal liberals condemn this? These crazies have taken over their party and they are the face of the party.

Some of the violent Democrat thugs had their faces covered and poured drinks on the the Turning Point USA officials.

As the President of the group, Charlie Kirk, said, expect more of this if Democrats get back in office.

Candace Owens, the communications director, wants to know if there is a “a colored-only section for black police officers and black conservatives that I missed?”

Kirk tweeted: “If a angry conservative mob formed while two young liberals, one white guy and a black woman, were eating breakfast, and the mob hurled horrific insults, threw objects and assaulted them, the left would call it a “hate crime” and every major outlet would be demanding condemnation.”

Over the weekend Twitter banned Miss Owens from rephrasing the exact tweets Sarah Jeong tweeted [see story below].

THE TWEETS AND VIDEO CLILPS

Charlie Kirk and I just got ATTACKED and protested by ANTIFA for eating breakfast. They are currently following us through Philly. ALL BLACK AND HISPANIC police force protecting us as they scream “f*ck the racist police”. pic.twitter.com/x5WUNr9mM6 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018

As Candace wrote, the all-white leftists attacked a black woman and the minority police.

To be clear: ANTIFA, an all-white fascist organization, just grew violent and attacked an all-black and Hispanic police force. Because I, a BLACK woman, was eating breakfast. Is this the civil rights era all over again? pic.twitter.com/piJfnopniW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018

They’re screaming that she is a white supremacist.

Is there a colored-only section for black police officers and black conservatives that I missed? I certainly didn’t mean to impose on the white liberals. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018

If a angry conservative mob formed while two young liberals, one white guy and a black woman, were eating breakfast, and the mob hurled horrific insults, threw objects and assaulted them, the left would call it a “hate crime” and every major outlet would be demanding condemnation — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2018

So @RealCandaceO & I were peacefully eating breakfast this morning. Within 20 mins ANTIFA mobilized a protest, started screaming at us, attacked us, & threatened death against us This is the face of the Democrats Conservatives aren’t safe – @RepMaxineWaters called for this https://t.co/fLG0j3BsQq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2018

MISS OWENS WAS BANNED BY TWITTER FOR 12 HOURS

Congressman Zeldin Weighs In

There is no 1st Amendment to hide behind to justify these awful, unhinged tactics & much worse being used these days from NY-1 to Philly to CA. https://t.co/m7gopWMWGO — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) August 6, 2018