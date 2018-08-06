Democrat Antifa Army Attack Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens for Having Breakfast

The Democrat Army — Antifa — attacked Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens for having breakfast in Philadelphia on Monday.
The all-minority police protected them, but the white loons screamed, “f*ck the racist police”. These leftist Democrat Communists live in an alternative universe. When will normal liberals condemn this? These crazies have taken over their party and they are the face of the party.
Some of the violent Democrat thugs had their faces covered and poured drinks on the the Turning Point USA officials.
As the President of the group, Charlie Kirk, said, expect more of this if Democrats get back in office.
Candace Owens, the communications director, wants to know if there is a “a colored-only section for black police officers and black conservatives that I missed?”
Kirk tweeted: “If a angry conservative mob formed while two young liberals, one white guy and a black woman, were eating breakfast, and the mob hurled horrific insults, threw objects and assaulted them, the left would call it a “hate crime” and every major outlet would be demanding condemnation.”
Over the weekend Twitter banned Miss Owens from rephrasing the exact tweets Sarah Jeong tweeted [see story below].
THE TWEETS AND VIDEO CLILPS
Charlie Kirk and I just got ATTACKED and protested by ANTIFA for eating breakfast. They are currently following us through Philly. ALL BLACK AND HISPANIC police force protecting us as they scream “f*ck the racist police”. pic.twitter.com/x5WUNr9mM6
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018
As Candace wrote, the all-white leftists attacked a black woman and the minority police.
To be clear: ANTIFA, an all-white fascist organization, just grew violent and attacked an all-black and Hispanic police force.
Because I, a BLACK woman, was eating breakfast.
Is this the civil rights era all over again? pic.twitter.com/piJfnopniW
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018
They’re screaming that she is a white supremacist.
They’re screaming “F white supremacy” to a black woman…lol okay 🤔😂 @RealCandaceO https://t.co/gattwM2G1P
— Alex On-Air (@yoalexrapz) August 6, 2018
Is there a colored-only section for black police officers and black conservatives that I missed?
I certainly didn’t mean to impose on the white liberals.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018
If a angry conservative mob formed while two young liberals, one white guy and a black woman, were eating breakfast, and the mob hurled horrific insults, threw objects and assaulted them, the left would call it a “hate crime” and every major outlet would be demanding condemnation
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2018
So @RealCandaceO & I were peacefully eating breakfast this morning. Within 20 mins ANTIFA mobilized a protest, started screaming at us, attacked us, & threatened death against us
This is the face of the Democrats
Conservatives aren’t safe – @RepMaxineWaters called for this https://t.co/fLG0j3BsQq
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2018
MISS OWENS WAS BANNED BY TWITTER FOR 12 HOURS
Candace Owens Is Live After Suspension for Copying Sarah Joeng’s Tweets
Congressman Zeldin Weighs In
There is no 1st Amendment to hide behind to justify these awful, unhinged tactics & much worse being used these days from NY-1 to Philly to CA. https://t.co/m7gopWMWGO
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) August 6, 2018
I’d say leave the Left alone and let them dig their own grave. 2020 is just around the corner.
The demon is a mob, and the mob is demonic. A mob is an irrational ,childlike, often violent organism that derives its energy from the group.
Why does Charlie Kirk complain if the roles were reversed when he declines to press any charges. If you “Allow” them to commit a crime then you can’t complain. Conservatives talk of law and order but don’t seem interested in having it enforced, at least when it comes to the left.
The KKK used to be the military wing of the Democrat Party. Now it’s Antifa. They’ve simply replaced white hoods with black ones. The more things change……
These people were being tracked, mobs do not just spontaneously form. These 2 people are not easily recognized celebrities. Having breakfast at a Philadelphia restaurant is an obscure event.