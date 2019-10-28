Democrat bill requires U.S. to take in at least 50,000 “climate refugees”

Democrat legislators have drafted a bill to import at least 50,000 “climate refugees” per year.

“America will continue to stand tall as a safe haven for immigrants,” declared Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY), who was born in Puerto Rico and chairs the House Committee on Small Business.

The new refugees would receive green cards. They would have a path to citizenship and word permits.

The bill, the “Climate Displaced Persons Act [H.R.4732],” offers green cards to “climate-displaced persons … [who] are individuals who have been forcibly displaced by climate change or climate-induced disruptions, such as sea-level rise, glacial outburst floods, desertification or fires … there could be as many as 200 million CDPs [climate-displaced persons] by 2050 globally,” said a statement from Velázquez‘s office.

“The new program would admit a minimum of 50,000 CDPs, beginning with the Fiscal Year 2020, allowing CDPs to access resettlement opportunities,” according to the statement.

THE STATEMENT

The statement calls the bill ‘historic’ and claims it will address the “growing effect of climate change on human migration.” It establishes a “humanitarian program separate from the U.S. refugee admissions program” beginning in FY 2020. Specifically, the bill is addressing a very broad and vague category of people, making a tremendous amount of people eligible:

Importantly, the bill would create formal protections for climate-displaced persons (CDPs). CDPs are individuals who have been forcibly displaced by climate change or climate-induced disruptions, such as sea-level rise, glacial outburst floods, desertification or fires. According to studies by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), there could be as many as 200 million CDPs by 2050 globally. In fact, these predictions could easily be exceeded with the intensification of political instability and armed conflict resulting from climate drivers.

The bill would also form a “Global Climate Resilience Strategy” which would “require the State Department to create a Coordinator of Climate Resilience position, responsible for all federal efforts to address the effects of events caused by climate change.

H.R. 4732 is now heading to the Committees on Foreign Affairs, Judiciary, and Energy and Commerce.

Senator Edward J. Markey (D-MA) has introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

Read the bill here