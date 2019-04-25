Democrat Party’s CHILLING agenda should frighten Americans

The Democrat Party has moved very far-left. The leaders of the party are a cabal of young communistas/progressives/anarchists including Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Pramila Jayapal, and others. They’re terrifying and their agendas are chilling.

Joe Biden is the most moderate of the Democrats but he is not moderate and will lead from the far-left. He’s an uber-liberal who fakes moderation.

TRANSFORM THIS COUNTRY

Senator Sanders plans to “transform this country,” just like the Marxist Barack Obama. That is why he runs for office — to push the country further left.

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks in Portsmouth, NH: “There’s something else that our campaign maybe is unique about and that is it’s not just winning elections, it is transforming this country.” pic.twitter.com/NNp4HSphZZ — The Hill (@thehill) April 23, 2019

PACK THE COURT

Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke want to pack the court.

VOTING AGE

Reps. Eric Swalwell of California and Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Senator Cory Booker want to lower the voting age to 16. Senator Kamala Harris wants children younger than 16 to vote.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE, MEDICARE FOR ALL, REDISTRIBUTION

They all want to abolish the Electoral College or discuss it.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare-for-All proposal calls for eliminating private health insurance. Booker, Harris, Gillibrand, and Warren have all signed onto the bill in the Senate, and Gabbard co-sponsored the House version. Do you trust these people to run your health insurance? Pete Buttigieg also doesn’t see the need for private health insurance. That’s what he told George Stephanopoulos.

Buttigieg, the son of a famous communist professor, tries to come off as a moderate, but there is nothing moderate about what he is selling.

Elizabeth Warren wants to redistribute all wealth as do the rest of the 2020 candidates. Warren and Sanders want free universal college. Warren even wants to steal others’ money to pay off the student loan debt for 42 million people.

ABOLISH ICE, COW FARTS RESOLUTION, KILLING BABIES, AND NO GUNS

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wants to abolish ICE, and so does Beto who also wants to take down any of the walls we currently have on the border. Elizabeth Warren wants to abolish ICE, joining them and Kamala Harris, and Bernie Sanders. ICE arrests sex traffickers, pedophiles, murderers, and drug and arms traffickers. Why would anyone want to get rid of ICE?

Then there is the insane Green New Deal, aka the Cow Farts resolution, to pay people who don’t want to work and retrofit all structures in the USA. And if you love your planes, you can’t keep your planes. Gillibrand and Warren love the Green New Deal.

Let’s not forget the late-term and after-birth abortion that Gillibrand loves and Buttigieg won’t comment on.

They also want your uns baby. None of them want semi-automatics!

LET THE WORST PEOPLE VOTE!

To top it all off, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders want terrorists and murderers to vote from jail. Just think, they could vote for the sheriff they want.

If Ted Bundy were alive, they would let him vote! They would most definitely vote Democrat. If El Chapo gets citizenship, he could vote. The Boston bomber can vote.

Harris walked it back a bit, but it’s too late. We know where she stands.

These people are terrifying.

THE DEMOCRAT POLLS

A Gallup poll published in August showed that 57 percent of Democratic respondents said they viewed socialism positively while 47 percent viewed capitalism positively.

When Gallup asked the question in 2010, 53 percent of polled Democrats said they had a positive view of socialism and 53 percent said they had a positive view of capitalism.

More than one in four Democrats, 26 percent, now say socialism means “equal standing for everybody, all equal in all rights, equal in distribution,” according to Gallup polling results published in October.

It does! Everyone shares in misery except the elites. Do you think Hillary will stand on the bread line with you, Democrats?

