Democrat Party’s Perfect Socialist/Communist Candidate for New York

Julie Salazar is a Socialist/Communist candidate running for a seat in the state house in New York and she is a liar and a thief.

Newly-uncovered documents show she was accused of stealing over $13,000 in cash and goods from the home of Kai Hernandez. Kai is the former wife of baseball all-star Keith Hernandez and Salazar, who says she grew up impoverished and was a ‘working class’ woman, lived next door to them at one time.

According to the Daily Mail, Salazar house-sat for Kai Hernandez in 2010. When she returned to her home in Jupiter, Florida, Kai Hernandez told police that Salazar had stolen $11,800 in cash, $1,175 in Pottery Barn vouchers and $950 in wine.

Audio obtained by Tablet Magazine allegedly shows that Salazar made three separate attempts in December 2010 to impersonate Kai Hernandez in order to gain access to her accounts at UBS Bank.

A financial adviser quickly alerted Kai Hernandez an hour after the final call, leading her to file a police report two days later.

Several months later, according to Tablet, Salazar was arrested. Charges were eventually dropped since her voice alone wasn’t enough for a conviction.

Kai’s personal lawsuit was settled out of court.

The former Mrs. Hernandez said Salazar was having an ongoing affair with her husband, although Salazar and Keith Hernandez deny it.

It was also recently revealed that Salazar lied about being a poor Jewish immigrant. Both her mother and her brother have put those lies to bed. Read more on the link below and on the Fox News link.