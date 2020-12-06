Democrat prioritize what’s important to them and it’s not you

People are losing their homes, can’t pay their rent, are on food lines, and watching their livelihoods disappear. But what do the Democrats think is important? Why, legalizing marijuana, of course.

What happened to the party of JFK? Where are the serious Democrats? Take your party back. This is a disgrace.

Watch:

Nancy made it clear just this week that her priorities are not Americans. She didn’t make a mistake by rejecting COVID relief. It was a “strategic decision.”

Remember this video every day that you still don't have a stimulus check pic.twitter.com/bVhzgNfkGW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 4, 2020