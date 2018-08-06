Democrat Rep Says Gangland’s Not a Trump-Free Zone After 63 Are Shot

At least 63 people were shot from Friday through Sunday in Chicago, Rahm’s gun-free zone. Ten were killed, some are children. Many of the wounded are children.

It’s safer in Kabul than it is in the Democratic hellhole run by Rahm Emanuel and his cronies. It’s not the gun laws that are the problem since it’s a gun-free zone.

The gangs and possibly the Ferguson Effect are core problems. The Communist ideology is a problem.

At least 40 people were shot, four fatally Sunday within seven hours in tightly gun-controlled Chicago. The shooting began at 12:02 a.m. according to ABC7 when two gunmen got out of a white Impala and shot four people at a block party in the 1600-block of South Avers Avenue. Later that morning a teenage girl was shot and killed and five others wounded when someone opened fire on another block.

Not far from there, at about 4 a.m., one person was shot and killed and three others were wounded.

Before 7 a.m. a 32-year old man was shot and killed” on another block.

It goes on for 63 people.

This should be the lead on every newscast with national media descending on Chicago for the full week. How this is relatively accepted as the new normal is just depressing… https://t.co/UTyVWz3r5X — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 5, 2018

Democrat representative, LaShawn Ford said Chicago can no longer be a Trump-free zone and Mayor Rahm Emanuel must accept the President’s help as well as work closely with government agencies like HUD.

As this clip begins, notice the people wearing t-shirts emblazoned with red writing and the word ‘revolution’. Those shirts signify The Revolutionary Communist Party. That is one of the problems. People are also running around with Palestinian flags.

Not zeroing in on the root causes is a problem. The gangs, not the guns, are the core problem. The fact that it is a sanctuary city is a problem. Communist/Socialist education is a problem.

The Ferguson Effect comes into play when the community constantly blames the police despite the fact that there are very few police shootings of blacks. Almost every one is fully justified.

The overwhelming problem centers on criminals and the resulting black on black crime.

Over 1700 people have been shot since the beginning of the year in Gangland.

Watch: