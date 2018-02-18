Democrat “Rock Star” Maxine Waters Is Pro-Farrakhan, Supports Sharia

Maxine Waters, considered one of the most corrupt members of Congress, is also the Democratic Party icon. Dubbed by them, the “rock star”, she has associations with and is a supporter of the most radical elements of our society. She supports Farrakhan and sharia law.

Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam is a hate group, that’s even according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

She attended with her husband a Nation of Islam conference on February 17th, 2002. Farrakhan called her out by name.

“We have Maxine Waters here,” Farrakhan told the convention audience, gesturing to the seats behind him, “our great congresswoman from this area.” The audience cheered Waters’ name, Daily Caller reported.

Farrakhan, a so-called reverend, is an anti-Semite and a black supremacist – whites are inferior. He also hates America.

During the speech, Farrakhan said suicide bombers are fine and it’s also fine for Iran to supply the bombs.

“…I believe you can help to bring peace to that area. But there’s a way to do it. You know every time one of the Palestinians comes back with a bomb. The response from the Israeli government is the use of F-16 planes which are American, tanks, from America. helicopter gunships from America, rockets from America.”

“The Palestinians have nothing to defend themselves with, so they’re so exhausted and exasperated think about that, strapping bombs to themselves, making themselves a weapon. And then for the world to get upset, because Iran or somebody is trying to send them some weapons…well, wait a minute. If you were Jewish. And you saw Jews being persecuted. Wouldn’t you come to your brother’s aid…”

MAXINE SAYS SHARIA IS COMPATIBLE WITH THE CONSTITUTION

This was at a time when Texans and Oklahomans wanted to put a stop to sharia political law. At the same time, sharia-practiciaing Muslims were pouring into both states, mostly from Somalia.

At the Islamic Society of Orange Country town hall on February 19, 2012, Maxine talked about sharia and the Constitution. The problem with her speech is that she thinks the sharia political system of laws can work side-by-side with the Constitution.

These groups in attendance practice sharia.

In 2012, the Council of Pakistan Affairs and Islamic Society of Orange County welcomed Maxine Waters to a meeting along with other extremists in Congress like Congresswomen Chu and Sanchez, the California Comptroller.

Sharia would have been considered controversial and radical ten years before, but in this PC age, the Constitution is controversial.

Congresswoman Waters accused Republicans of attacking the Islamic faith. She sees that as a national security threat.

Maxine sees the American Constitution and sharia as not in conflict. However, having two sets of laws – Sharia and the U.S. justice system – is in of itself a conflict.

She believes sharia law is consistent with the Constitution. She says any anti-sharia law is hate.

At the end of the video, she quoted Daniel Mach of the ACLU (an organization filled with communists and anti-Christian activists) as saying Sharia equals Islam and Muslims and a vote against one is a vote against another. Mach also said that anti-Sharia laws are “motivated by anti-Muslim bigotry, plain and simple.”

In other words, don’t offer any dissent or try to keep our rule of law intact or you are a bigot.