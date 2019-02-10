Democratic Candidates for President Are Running on Radical Socialism

Democratic candidates for president are running on socialism. During the State of the Union, it became clear that there are divisions in the party over it, or at least admitting to it.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) and Sens. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Jon Tester (Mont.) and Sherrod Brown (Ohio) were among the lawmakers who stood with Republicans to applaud Trump when he pledged that the United States would never slide into socialism, Alexander Bolton wrote at The Hill.

But other Democrats weren’t so happy about Trump’s choice of words. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)., and freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) were angry.

“Socialism has failed everywhere it’s been tried and we’re not going to try it in this country,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the Senate floor this week.

A Gallup poll published in August showed that 57 percent of Democratic respondents said they viewed socialism positively while 47 percent viewed capitalism positively.

When Gallup asked the question in 2010, 53 percent of polled Democrats said they had a positive view of socialism and 53 percent said they had a positive view of capitalism.

More than one in four Democrats, 26 percent, now say socialism means “equal standing for everybody, all equal in all rights, equal in distribution,” according to Gallup polling results published in October.

It does! Everyone shares in misery except the elites. Do you think Hillary will stand on the bread line with you, Democrats?

NEW: Trump divides Democrats with warning of creeping socialism https://t.co/18VTQMNZnu pic.twitter.com/NMS5IRfjGW — The Hill (@thehill) February 9, 2019

ELIMINATE PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE

Gillibrand said eliminating all private health insurance is an “urgent need.” That is communism/socialism.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) says eliminating all private health insurance plans is an “urgent goal” pic.twitter.com/PBsxnXELO0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 9, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Peter Buttigieg, who wants to be the first gay President, doesn’t see the need for private health insurance also.

He also came out for the Green New Deal as did Cory Booker.

As the RNC Chair said, it will corrupt our country, it’s socialism.

If you like your health care plan, chances are the 2020 Democrat nominee will want to eliminate it. Kirsten Gillibrand is now echoing Kamala Harris’ call to eliminate all private plans – saying it’s an “urgent goal.” pic.twitter.com/HDbsa0nG1I — GOP (@GOP) February 10, 2019

CRAZY GREEN NEW DEAL

Gillibrand is backing the Green New Deal after it’s disastrous rollout. It’s provably absurd, and she’s all for it.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) endorses the “Green New Deal” after its disastrous rollout: “I believe that global climate change is the greatest crisis that humanity faces and it’s real…I think the Green New Deal is an excellent place to start.”pic.twitter.com/7gIC25G2DX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 10, 2019

Elizabeth Warren, who hopes to become the first fake Indian President still supports the embarrassing Green New Deal.

.@SenWarren: “Stop stalling on spending money, real money, on … a Green New Deal” pic.twitter.com/5rUqxcbWGO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 10, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a blooming idiot, admitted it is a massive government takeover, but lied several hours later. One of her advisers probably got to her and advised her to lie.

.@AOC literally less than 12 hours apart pic.twitter.com/HqCCITh4Tu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2019

IMMIGRATION

The AOC wing of the party has taken over immigration. They will agree to a little over a billion dollars for the wall in exchange for reduced bed space for violent illegal alien criminals.

ABOLISH ICE

Elizabeth Warren wants to abolish ICE, joining Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, and Bernie Sanders. ICE arrests sex traffickers, pedophiles, murderers, and drug and arms traffickers. Why would anyone want to get rid of ICE?

Eight shipments of fentanyl destined for U.S. cities via Canadian mail were just seized in Michigan, practically in Warren’s backyard. In another case, more than a billion dollars worth of meth was seized on its way to Australia from Mexico. Mexican cartels are tied to Australian biker gangs.

The Australian Federal Police said that a joint investigation led the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to uncover 1.7 tonnes of drugs in California last month.

These Democrats want to get rid of borders and enforcement within our borders. Why?

VP Pence declares that under President Trump, “we will never abolish ICE.” Addressing ICE personnel, he says, “we will always have your back” and “the American people are with you.”