Democratic Socialist Circus Convention 2019

The Democratic Socialist of America National Convention 2019 was held on the first weekend of August in Atlanta, Georgia. We got a glimpse into the circus-like convention when the opening instructions were provided by Comrade James Jackson. The video that went viral has become the butt of jokes and has provided proof that we have nothing to fear from these oversensitive and inept Socialists.

Comrade James Jackson, who identified himself as “he/him,” asked the attendees to keep the chatter to a minimum. He called for a quick “point of privilege,” which is a parliamentary procedure. He started by saying, “Um guys.” He went on to say, “I’m one of those people who’s very, very prone to sensory overload.” He said it made it very difficult for him to focus. Poor baby!

Once he finished, the head comrade asked if there was a speaker against “name chapter pronouns.” A man (sorry, a person) from the audience yelled irately, “Point of personal privilege! Please do not use gendered language to address everyone!” That referred back to Jackson saying, “Um guys.” Oh brother! Sorry, I mean, oh person!

Jackson also noted that no one was clapping for him. He said maybe it was because he was not engaging. Ya think?! He encouraged people to “shoot up” their fingers in the air as affirmation instead of applauding.

The opening of the convention deteriorated from there. Comrade Jackson went on to explain to the attendees in excruciating detail how to use the stairs, doors, and escalators, how to use the quiet room where no “aggressive scents” were allowed, and how traumatic it would be if “we don’t de-escalate ourselves.” He also advised the group to avoid conflict. He said, “Try to be chill and take a deep breath.” It sounded like the first day of school in a second grade classroom!

He also warned the audience not to talk to the press, the cops, MAGA protestors, or other ne’er-do-wells. He didn’t want attendees to be harassed. Isn’t harassing people during protests the first requirement in the Socialist playbook?

The website for the Convention offered more evidence of the inner workings of the Democratic Socialists of America. The information on booking hotel rooms stated, “Because the Peachtree Plaza is a union hotel, the rates for registration and housing are higher than the 2017 National Convention.” Wait, are you saying a hotel that is unionized is more expensive than a non-union hotel? Comrade, say it ain’t so!

More problematic was the “Travel Share System.” Again, quoting directly from their website, “Delegates whose (travel) costs are below the average amount will need to be in the travel share system before being seated as a delegate. Delegates whose costs are above the average amount will receive a payment after the convention from the travel share pool. Actual fares will be averaged among all delegates, based on proof of payment from point of origin.”

Translation – They redistributed the wealth regarding travel costs. No matter how much or how little you paid to travel to the convention, it all went into a pool of money so that everyone paid the same amount. That’s the epitome of socialism!

Then the Travel Share System took an ugly turn. “Delegates who are driving extraordinarily long distances may be excluded from the travel share.” In other words, if your travel costs were so expensive that it screwed up the average, then you’re out of luck, my proletarian friend!

This Socialist convention is not to be confused with the Socialism 2019 conference in Chicago in early July. Ironically, their kick-off was on Independence Day. The stated purpose of the Socialism 2019 conference was, “a four-day conference bringing together hundreds of socialists from around the country to take part in discussions about Marxism, working-class history, and the debates and strategies for organizing today.” Hundreds of socialists from around the country? A Trump rally brings together tens of thousands of people on a single day from one city.

Their theme was “NO BORDERS – NO BOSSES – NO BINARIES.” For those unfamiliar with the term, no binaries refers to the absence of gender references or identities. This was evident on the sign for the bathroom. It read, “This bathroom has been liberated from the gender binary.”

The Chicago conference website included photographs of the guest speakers with links to their bios. Most notable among the photos was the limited number of persons of color. The guest presenters were mostly white people of privilege.

The champion of the Democratic Socialists of America, whose convention was in August, is presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. The Senator from Vermont, although technically an Independent, is a self-described Democratic Socialist and Progressive. Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), both of whom claim membership in the DSA, are just two of the elected members of Congress who openly espouse Socialism.

Many Democrats, however, prefer to call themselves Progressives. But in the early and mid-20th Century, they were called Liberals. When that term came into disfavor, they simply changed the name. But when you look at the philosophies of Progressives and Socialists today, it’s hard to tell the difference.

Democrats now struggle to walk the razor thin line that separates Progressivism from Socialism. The ultra-liberal left wingers of their party continue to march closer to Socialism, if not by name, then by their policies. Is this is the future of the Democrat party?

If these two events in July and August in Chicago and Atlanta are an example of what the Liberal/Progressive/Democrat/Socialists have to offer, then maybe they all just need to take a time out in a dark sound-proof room and try to be chill.

