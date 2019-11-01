Democratic “Transformative Figures” for 2020

Op-Ed

Elizabeth Warren is not a capitalist. Her agenda is closer to a socialist/communist agenda.

She is a typical leftist — wealth for me, but not for thee. For example, she wants to eliminate school choice in a nod to the unions, hurting minorities. Yet, she sends her son to an exclusive private school.

The 2020 presidential candidate’s public education plan would ban for-profit charter schools. She stole the plan from Sen. Bernie Sanders. In terms of capitalism, she is to the left of Bernie.

She will eliminate government incentives to open new non-profit charter schools, even though Warren has praised charter schools in the past.

“To keep our traditional public school systems strong, we must resist efforts to divert public funds out of traditional public schools,” Warren stated in her plan.

Warren has pledged to reduce education options for families. Yet, she sends her son Alexander to Kirby Hall, an elite private school near Austin. Tuition for Kirby Hall’s kindergarten through eighth grade — is $14,995 for the 2019-2020 school year. A year of high school costs $17,875.

Democrats would like to shove her down our throats.

She talks about giving our money away for her causes daily. This week, she’s talking about pouring money into Puerto Rico, where we already poured a LOT of money. It has a corrupt government and three million people.

FEEL THE BURN WITH THE BERN

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is allegedly a “transformative figure” and she endorsed fellow communist, Bernie Sanders. In fact, all Democratic Socialists are communists. The only difference between the two ideologies is, in the former, you get to vote once or twice. However, once their power is entrenched, there is no turning back. You can’t kick them out because they inevitably become Maduro.

She and Bernie want to give free education 0-college, free healthcare, universal basic income, reparations, free housing. We can’t pay our debts now and their proposals are communistic.

If it’s true that young people prefer this to freedom, since they won’t have any without money, they truly are dumbed down. Bernie is crazy and so may she be.

Cortez is a creation of the far-left and is being built up with lies. It’s hard to know how many people she is actually fooling, but it’s too many. AOC is our attractive little Eva Peron.

AOC is a transformative figure, but since when is communism ‘novel?’

Let’s not forget she wants a Green New Deal. Her lie about ‘not hurting immigrants’ is particularly offensive. She wants open borders and has admitted it.

Reminder of what people are calling the “radical, extreme-left agenda”: ✅ Medicare for All

✅ A Living Wage & Labor Rights

✅ K-16 schooling, aka Public Colleges

✅ 100% Renewable Energy

✅ Fixing the pipes in Flint

✅ Not Hurting Immigrants

These two scary commies want to confiscate money from people who earned it and give it to those who don’t earn it, in a country that is already very generous. How long will the money last for all of us?

SLEEPY JOE

This is why poor sleepy Joe is still in the running. However, Biden has already promised a very extreme platform on most issues. He said he is a progressive and progressives are socialists and communists. They destroyed liberalism.

Joe and Hunter need to be investigated for quid pro quo since there is a lot of evidence of quid in their pro quo in Ukraine and possibly China.

Congenital liar Hillary has the nerve to claim the President doesn’t care about Ukraine. Donald Trump re-armed Ukraine while Barack Obama literally disarmed them and only gave them humanitarian aid. Their administration gave Crimea to the Russians. Remember when Barack O. said the people in Crimea are really Russian, basically giving them the green light for their fake vote?

They must be ‘Russian assets.’ [wink, wink]

Hillary’s thinking of entering the race as sleepy self-implodes.

As an aside, have you noticed that Democrats love war now?

