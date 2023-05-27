Democrats are a Threat to America’s Youth and Future

OPINION

by Mark Schwendau

There is a reason why transgenderism is making the news in multiple states and on multiple fronts. It is an organized and concerted effort. There is a reason why newly minted terms such as “gender fluid” and “gender dysphoria” are increasingly seeping into our nation’s school systems.

Something often used in these discussions by the Democrats of the left is:

“Age-appropriate gender-affirming care is supported by several medical organizations, including the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).”

Conservative Republicans on the right oppose gender-affirming care, often citing the words of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) when he said:

“You don’t disfigure 10-, 12-, 13-year-old kids based on gender dysphoria.”

They also point out that all of these medical treatments related to gender reassignment are “experimental” with long-term health effects unknown.

As a result of this, the following states have placed bans on gender-affirming care:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

West Virginia

The fight over this issue is getting intense as Alabama’s law has since been blocked by District Court Judge Myron Thompson (D) as it faces a challenge in court. Several state bills are still being considered by lawmakers, while in other states, including Florida and Missouri, they have bypassed their state legislatures altogether.

Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz (D) made Minnesota a refuge for young people coming from other states for gender-affirming care. The governor also signed legislation making Minnesota a sanctuary state for other states banning so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth. The governor now considers his state a “national model for transgender rights.”

Missouri

A St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo (D) put a statewide emergency rule that would limit health care for transgender Missourians on hold for at least another two weeks this week. She granted a request from the Missouri chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, Lambda Legal, and their plaintiffs to extend the pause on the rule from Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R), originally scheduled to go into effect on April 27.

Montana

Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D), a transgender lawmaker man pretending to be a woman, was censured by Republicans from the House floor after telling them they would have blood on their hands for opposing gender surgery for kids. He subsequently sued and lost after District Court Judge Mike Menahan (D) said to rule in his favor “would require this court to interfere with legislative authority in a manner that exceeds this court’s authority.”

Oregon

Oregon lawmakers voted Monday to advance a package of legislation that would bolster protections for gender-affirming care for transgender people. The bill passed the Oregon House on party-line vote of Democrats taking the majority vote after being hotly debated by Republicans. The bill will expand insurance coverage for gender-affirming care. Republicans argued the bill only received one public hearing in the process and noted the wide-ranging nature of the bill made it impossible for lawmakers to debate the legislation thoroughly in such a short time frame.

Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee (D) signed a bill that bans other states from using Washington state courts or judicial processes to enforce their bans on gender-affirming health care. The law blocks related warrants, subpoenas, extradition requests, and court orders from other states related to those out-of-state patients making Washington what is considered a “sanctuary state” for those seeking so-called gender-affirming care.

CONCLUSION:

The vast majority of state bans Republicans push for target people under the age of legal majority, which, for most of the United States, is the age of 18. Most Americans, especially parents of minor children, would argue this is reasonable. They do not want their children indoctrinated or coerced behind their backs as it takes their authority away from them as the child’s provider. It is the parent’s role to raise a child, not the state’s!

Interestingly, medical experts have weighed the evidence for the treatment of gender-dysphoric children and teenagers, those who feel intense discomfort with their biological assigned sex, and there is no consensus. It appears that medical and mental health organizations that endorse gender-affirming healthcare may be speaking from a position of political bias. Their first allegiance is to the LGBTQ organization, with their own professions coming in a distant second. Those who hold no particular skin in this political charade agree these new experimental life-changing treatments and surgeries can lead to infertility of both biologically assigned genders. Also, the satisfaction of sexuality is often compromised as well. (Taking a page from Seinfeld, “No more orgasms for you!”)

The worst part of this story unreported by the mainstream media is this if you ask Democrats:

“How young is too young for children to have gender-affirming experimental genital mutilation surgeries without their parent’s knowledge/permission?”

Most Democrats can’t even give you an answer. That alone shows their intent! This is not about the mental or physical well-being of America’s children. This is about an agenda!

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

