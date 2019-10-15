Democrats Celebrate Columbus Day Stupidly

Radical left Governor Newsom said today is the day to reflect on how miserable we are. Actor Robert Davi was having none of it.

You HORSES ASS-ITS COLUMBUS DAY FOR 25 million Italian Americans- insensitive sock puppet-Indigenous deserve their own day!

500 years ago all were held to a different standard suckpuppet Newsome- INDIGENOUS PEOPLE sacrificed virgins ,skinned people also committed atrocities- https://t.co/MdZya58wDp — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) October 14, 2019

Democrats celebrated the wrong holiday.

Democrats celebrated the wrong holiday. It’s Columbus Day pic.twitter.com/gajaeWflIb — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) October 14, 2019

Democrat candidates, pandered to Native Americans and Mexicans and Central Americans who think they are Indigenous Peoples. They did not recognize Columbus. Instead, they’ve vilified him and in so doing, demean Italian immigrants to this country.

Gloomy Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a fake Indian, trashed America on this day. “The story of America’s mistreatment of indigenous peoples is long and painful.”

“And yet, Native communities have proven resilient. We owe them our respect—and we must honor our government’s commitments and promises to them. #IndigenousPeoplesDay,” she added.

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted, “On #IndigenousPeoplesDay, we recognize the resiliency of indigenous communities and celebrate their rich contributions to society—while recommitting to the work that remains to come to terms with our past as a nation, to honor our promises, and work to right our wrongs.”

Sen. Kamala Harris of California wrote, “Indigenous People’s Day is a time to recognize the suffering and oppression the Indigenous community has endured—and honor the numerous contributions they’ve made not just to the United States, but our world.”

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, son of a famous communist, tweeted, “It’s time to reset our relationships and interactions with Tribal Nations. Today, I’m announcing a plan to promote the rights of Tribal Nations and enhance opportunities for Native people to thrive.”

Former Secretary of HUD Julián Castro wrote, “Today our campaign joins more than 100 cities and eight states in the celebration of #IndigenousPeoplesDay.”

He continued, “We honor the more than 573 tribes across the US, their land we live on, their contributions to the world, and the resiliency of Indigenous people.”

The President gave a normal response.

Happy Columbus Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

Criminals have been vandalizing statues of our intrepid pioneer without repercussions again this year.

Christopher Columbus statues in California and Rhode Island have been vandalized on or before Columbus Day https://t.co/ns0QkChY7J pic.twitter.com/7RRu7XehfQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 14, 2019