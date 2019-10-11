Democrats curse, scream, throw urine, burn MAGA hats, hit Trump fans

Hundreds of protesters outside President Trump’s rally in Minneapolis Thursday night set fire to Make America Great Again hats and other memorabilia, tossed urine at Trump fans and police, screamed and cursed like banshees, showing their hatred for the President, police, and the right-wing — half of America. Police eventually broke up the crowds of Democrats and their communist Antifa army.

There were reports that multiple protesters were arrested.

[THE FULL SPEECH BY THE PRESIDENT CAN BE HEARD BELOW]

Star Tribune reporter Chao Xiong showed Trump supporters walking through a crowd of protesters outside screaming, “Lock him up” and “Shame on you.”

A reporter for The Washington Post posted a video on Twitter that showed a protester punch a Trump supporter in the back of the head as he left the rally. The crowd screamed “Nazi scum! Off our streets!” The Trump supporter was also slapped and pushed before eventually running to safety as the Democrats ran off after more ‘Nazis.’

Police had to use pepper spray on the madmen.

Democrats fully support and encourage these immature idiots who spread hate and encourage anarchy.

REPUBLICANS REACT

Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina said the protesters (rioters) were trying to make sure they “intimidate future Trump rally supporters.”

“You know inside the arena just a few minutes ago was really lifting up and honoring the law enforcement and and giving them the respect that they’re doing,” Meadows said on “The Ingraham Angle” guest hosted by Jason Chaffetz. “And yet outside a few minutes later, you have just, it appears to be just hostility towards law enforcement and really an unruly crowd.”

Meadows continued, “Listen this is all about making sure that they can try to intimidate future Trump rally supporters and goers. And that’s just not going to happen.”

He’s right, it’s not.

Senator Tim Scott said on the same show that the behavior of the crowds outside assaulting everyday Americans and police “sickens my stomach.”

“Watching this situation in Minnesota just sickens my stomach,” he said.

He praised the Minneapolis police for controlling the wild mobs.

“It’s the most ridiculous thing I saw on TV today,” Scott told Chaffetz.

“I’ve spent the day today running around South Carolina thanking law enforcement officers — from Charleston to Aiken to Hilton Head — thanking them for their service to this country,” he said.

THE DEMOCRATS IN ALL THEIR GLORY

President Trump’s rally in Minnesota was one of his most incredible speeches I have heard him give 2020 is coming and Democrats should be terrified pic.twitter.com/wUGdAAveQm — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 11, 2019

My producer and I were bear maced in the face while reporting on the quickly dilapidating situation outside the Minnesota Trump rally Arrests have been made. Antifa is present. Violence is common place at this point. Typical end of the night anarchy pic.twitter.com/ujnDNQIVtf — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

The situation outside the Trump rally in Minnesota is quickly deteriorating Left wing protestors are destroying barricades A protestor can be seen waving the Chinese flag in front of riot police. While people in Hong Kong wave American flags for freedom, we wave Chinese flags pic.twitter.com/XVl551kyqZ — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

Two Trump supporters who just walked through a very loud and often antagonistic crowd of Trump critics pic.twitter.com/YUiuUxNB4F — Chao Xiong (@ChaoStrib) October 10, 2019

REAL HATE FROM DEMOCRATS

https://t.co/2Jj4UoBcxg this is so fucked — Rusty (@fn_rusty) October 11, 2019

THE PRESIDENT’S SPEECH

At about 1:03, the President talks about his love for the police! It flies in direct contrast to all the hate for law enforcement coming from the New Democratic Party.

LIVE: President Trump in Minneapolis, MN #MAGA #TrumpRally Text TRUMP to 88022 https://t.co/2xedCVBSQz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 11, 2019