Democrats’ Extremist Policies-In ABC Order

With so many “leading lights” and presidential contenders in the Democrat Party sprinting ever farther to extremist left-wing positions, now seemed a good time to catalog their policies. And what better way to do that, than put them in alphabetical order?
Sadly, finding and listing 26 of their radical, Socialist/Communist notions was easier than we anticipated.
A- Abolish I.C.E.
B- Banning air travel
C- Confiscating guns
D- Demolishing walls along our Southern Border
E- Eliminating the Electoral College
F- Free college
G- Guaranteed jobs, income, and benefits for all
H- Handing imprisoned terrorists the right to vote
I- Infanticide
J- Jailing Attorney General Barr and other Trump officials
K- Killing millions of jobs in manufacturing & the fossil fuel industries
L- Loving themselves some Socialist/Communist dictators; Castro, Maduro et al.
M- Making the environment safe from cow farts
N- NO PRIVATE HEALTH CARE FOR YOU!
O- Open borders
P- Protecting Anti-Semites from criticism
Q- Quashing free speech
R- Reparations
S- Sanctuary cities
T- Tax Increases
U- Undermining the free market
V- Violating the Constitution
W- “Wealth Tax” on assets
X- “Xenophobe!” They scream when losing an argument.
Y- YAY FOR SOCIALISM!
Z- Zero out college debt for delinquent payers
All in all, pretty damn scary.
For those who don’t know what INFANTICIDE is LOOK IT UP!
Democrats support abortion after delivery!!! Your lib contacts might never vote Republican but ask them if they can support a candidate from a party that supports INFANTICIDE!!!
You assume that they CAN read…or even comprehend the words they are wont to “mouth”…