Democrats’ Extremist Policies-In ABC Order

With so many “leading lights” and presidential contenders in the Democrat Party sprinting ever farther to extremist left-wing positions, now seemed a good time to catalog their policies. And what better way to do that, than put them in alphabetical order?

Sadly, finding and listing 26 of their radical, Socialist/Communist notions was easier than we anticipated.

A- Abolish I.C.E.

B- Banning air travel

C- Confiscating guns

D- Demolishing walls along our Southern Border

E- Eliminating the Electoral College

F- Free college

G- Guaranteed jobs, income, and benefits for all

H- Handing imprisoned terrorists the right to vote

I- Infanticide

J- Jailing Attorney General Barr and other Trump officials

K- Killing millions of jobs in manufacturing & the fossil fuel industries

L- Loving themselves some Socialist/Communist dictators; Castro, Maduro et al.

M- Making the environment safe from cow farts

N- NO PRIVATE HEALTH CARE FOR YOU!

O- Open borders

P- Protecting Anti-Semites from criticism

Q- Quashing free speech

R- Reparations

S- Sanctuary cities

T- Tax Increases

U- Undermining the free market

V- Violating the Constitution

W- “Wealth Tax” on assets

X- “Xenophobe!” They scream when losing an argument.

Y- YAY FOR SOCIALISM!

Z- Zero out college debt for delinquent payers

All in all, pretty damn scary.