Democrats find an idiotic reason to sue President Trump

New York Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice (AG Barr) and the Department of Commerce (Secretary Ross), claiming officials blocked Democrats’ investigation into reasons behind adding the citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The administration only handed over 31,000 documents and Maloney finds that insufficient so she’s using tax dollars to sue.

“Since the Supreme Court ruled against them — and the House of Representatives held them in contempt for blocking the Committee’s investigation — Attorney General Barr and Commerce Secretary Ross have doubled down on their open defiance of the rule of law and refused to produce even a single additional document in response to our Committee’s bipartisan subpoenas,” said Maloney.

“I am filing this enforcement action today because the Trump Administration’s brazen obstruction of Congress must not stand,” she added. “President Trump and his aides are not above the law.”

Trump gave up on the citizenship question months ago, after the Supreme Court ruled the question was contrived.

Asking a citizenship question on a survey is “contrived?”

The President ordered agencies to turn over all the citizenship data that was within the law. They have come up with 31,000 pages for the House. Senior officials have also spoken with the House.

With all that, they are still suing. What a waste of money.

Democrats were worried the illegal aliens wouldn’t fill out the census form if the question was included. That would result in Democrats in liberal states losing seats and funding in the House. That’s the only thing that was contrived and shame on Justice Roberts for going along with that decision.