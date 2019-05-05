Democrats Hail a new STAR! Crazy Mazie! She ELECTRIFIES Them!

Crazy Mazie Hirono (D-HI) is the new Democrat star who is apparently “electrifying” them. In an article at The Hill titled, Hirono electrifies left as Trump antagonist, the author Jordain Carney lauds her “capture of headlines” at last week’s hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr. The only problem is she captured headlines with a vicious and purely political attack on Attorney General Bill Barr.

The Hill writer thinks her mindless harangue was a “blistering four-minute monologue.” During her monologue, she called the honorable Bill Barr a liar and told him to resign. She had no facts to back it up. Someone kept passing cards for her to read from and she gladly read them. She will read anything.

Those kinds of mindless assaults work for Democrats. They scream and insult until they get their way. That’s how they got their minion, special counsel Robert Mueller appointed.

“Now the American people know that you are no different from Rudy Giuliani or Kellyanne Conway or any of the other people who sacrifice their once decent reputation for the grifter and liar who sits in the Oval Office,” Hirono said to Attorney General Barr.

Bashing Rudy and Kellyanne might have been a big mistake. They are special people and Rudy especially is still well-liked.

Since she is an anti-Trumper, the author says her “high-profile, viral moments” just “thrill progressives.”

She’s nasty and presents no facts. This is thrilling?

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Democrats “embarrassed” themselves during the hearing with Barr and called Hirono’s questions “unbelievable.”

Josh Holmes, a former chief of staff and longtime adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), called her “an embarrassment.”

And Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) interrupted Hirono’s back-and-forth with Barr and accused her of slandering Trump’s attorney general “from top to bottom.”

SHE’S A SMEAR MERCHANT

The communists at AOC’s Demand Justice love her vicious approach and call her a “badass.”

Mazie Hirono attacked Justice Kavanaugh the same way she went after AG Barr and it’s obvious Due Process means nothing to her. She said the gang rape allegations against Kavanaugh manufactured by Michael Avenatti and Julie Swetnick were “credible” so you can imagine what her judgment is like.

She is simply a smear merchant and she’s loud but there is little substance. This is what electrifies Democrats. She is their hero.

There is no clearer sign of the sickness in the Democrat Party than this! Their heroes are deranged.

WATCH HER “ELECTRIFYING” QUESTIONING

Hirono wouldn’t explain what she was talking about towards the end of this clip in last week’s exchange with Bill Barr.