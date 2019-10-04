Democrats Have a Leader in the Presidential Race But It’s Not Joe Biden

In May 2019, Biden had a seemingly-insurmountable lead of 26.8 percentage points over then-second-place Democrat, Sen. Bernie Sanders, in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls.

The lead shrunk to 13.5 points in early September. Two weeks later, it was 9.7 points.

This is what it looks like today, October 4th:

His lead is minuscule at 2.2 percentage points, barely ahead of communistic Senator Elizabeth Warren. No one else is close, although we have 9 debates to go. If Bernie Sanders is de-commissioned due to heart problems, Warren, who is basically the same person, will suck up his communists and socialists.

The new leader of the pack will likely be Elizabeth Warren who is making promises she can’t possibly keep, but as president, she would still do a lot of damage.

It’s not over of course but gaffe-a-minute Joe has many problems besides his conflicts of interest issues. However, Joe insists he is not going away.

Joe Biden: “I don’t care how much money you spend, Mr. President, or how dirty the attacks get. Trump knows there are no truth in the charges against me. None. Zero. Every independent news organization that has reviewed the charges at length has found it to be a flat-out lie.” pic.twitter.com/5BQEJLnU37 — The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Warren plans to implement a wealth tax, offer reparations for anyone who is not white, abolish private health insurance and offer free healthcare to illegals, push the Green New Deal which turns the economy over to Democrats for the foreseeable future, provide Chavez-style rent and wage controls, free housing and welfare for illegals, regulate corporations into government playthings and ATM machines, expand the flailing Social Security system to include all her voting blocs, boost protectionist trade policies, and so much more.

And, she sure doesn’t want us to have guns!

CEOs of a number of corporations, Big Tech, some Never Trumpers aren’t happy, but Trump can’t count on their support.

Paleface Warren is a teller of tall tales. While the left attacks the President for what they say is dishonesty, she lies her way through town after town without any pushback.