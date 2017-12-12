Democrats Launch Vile, Post-Russia Assault on the President Monday

Monday was a banner day for leftists coming out to execute their latest plan of assault now that the Russia story is hitting some bumps and pointing to culpability on the part of the deep state instead of President Trump.

Megyn Kelly kicked off the day by interviewing three Democrat accusers of Donald Trump who conveyed their gossip with no evidence.

Also Monday, Rep Gwen Moore, a member of the House of Representatives, decided to weigh in on a prospective senator to express her concern for Senate pages if Roy Moore is elected to the U.S. Senate.

We’re sure she’s concerned about Senate pages and there was no ulterior motive fo her “concern”.

Judge Moore’s alleged crimes took place more than three decades ago. He’s hardly a danger.

Gwen wrote that it would be “unconscionable for Congress to not be vigilant and proactive in taking precautions to safeguard these children given the well-sourced allegations against Roy Moore.”

“I write you today to share my urgent concern regarding the threat to the safety of the young men and women working in the United States Senate Page Program if Roy Moore becomes the U.S. Senator in Alabama.”

She continued, “I would like to know what preventive steps are being undertaken to safeguard Senate Pages from the predatory conduct of U.S. Senators and Senate staff. The U.S. Congress has an obligation to keep these students safe especially in light of known potential harm.” She added, I believe my fears are well founded.”

She’s repulsive.

Since John Conyers resigned and Al Franken said he will some day resign because he was under pressure and receiving threats from Chuck Schumer who wants the decks cleared for a full-on-assault against President Trump and Judge Roy Moore, should he win.

All the media wonders Tuesday if Megyn Kelly can make the #MeToo about Donald Trump. She will try since she is one of the most dedicated neverTrumpers. It could bring her back to her lost stardom.

Carville must have run that dollar through the proverbial traitor park because we are now up to at least 17 accusers and all have a tie to George Soros through the funding of a hard-left propaganda film company.

The three women who were interviewed by Megyn Kelly participated in a documentary by hard-left propagandist Robert Greenwald who owns Brave New Films which receives a lot of funding from hard-left George Soros.

Greenwald is the guy who ruined Rush Limbaugh’s chances of buying an NFL team with lies about racist quotes he alleged Rush made but didn’t. Greewald’s made films against the Koch brothers, hates Republicans, most of the Bill or Rights, especially the 2nd Amendment, and he would make Joseph Goebbels proud.

Kelly’s interview was followed by a pre-planned event with sixteen alleged Trump victims by the “movie” company Brave New Films portraying them as innocent victims of the old pervert Donald Trump. We only have the “innocents” word for it and the President denies it.

Monday wouldn’t have been complete without the 54 Democrat congressional hags sending a letter to Chairman Trey Gowdy and the rankest of Ranking Members, Elijah Cummings (D-MD) of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The hags want a witch hunt into the claims of the alleged Trump victims.

More wasted time and money to promote their propaganda hate campaign.

They appear to have other accusers in the wings and wrote, “At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct. Natasha Stoynoff recounted how the President pushed her against a wall and forced his tongue down her throat. Jill Harth described how the President attempted to get up her dress. Kristin Anderson detailed how the President touched her genitals through her underwear.”

The anti-American, Republican-hating Democrats continued: “The American people deserve a full inquiry into the truth of these allegations.”

Oh, gee, thanks, but we’d rather not.

Again, on Monday, not that we suspect a planned concerted effort, but whiney little leftist, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, tweeted that president Trump should resign but if he refused, she stated, “Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.”

People had better start praying the Republicans, as bad as some can be, continue to control Congress because the left are hard-left, dangerous, anti-white, anti-religion, anti-gun statists who want all power, all control, and they will tell any lie to get what they want.