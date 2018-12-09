Democrats Plan for the President’s Impeachment & Imprisonment

Democrats will be very unfair as they have been all along when they control the House. They are planning his impeachment and imprisonment. Getting a little ahead of themselves, aren’t they?

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the likely incoming House Judiciary Committee chairman, has made it clear he will end all probes of the FBI and DOJ and hopes to impeach President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh.

During The State of the Union discussion Sunday, he said that the payments Michael Cohen made to the two porny women, directed and coordinated by the President, warrants impeachment.

TRUMP ALLY SPECULATES

It is possible the President did something wrong, but without the evidence, why speculate and aid and abet the Democrats who are out to get any Republican? The former New Jersey governor saw it as beneficial to do so.

Trump ally Chris Christie is concerned about the language used in the Cohen indictment and speculated that the FBI has other evidence to prove the President is guilty of campaign finance violations.

“The language sounds very definite,” Christie said. “And what I’d be concerned about is, what corroboration do they have?”

“Because everyone knows that Michael Cohen is not going to be the most effective or trustworthy witness on the stand, given some of his past statements,” Christie said. “[W]hen prosecutors sound that definitive they’ve got more usually than just one witness.”

Former Gov. Chris Christie on President Trump tweeting that he’s totally clear in the Russia probe: “You’re not totally cleared nor is anyone until Bob Mueller shuts down his office and hands in the keys” https://t.co/QasWMG5Ixy #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/O5RF5k8Yzg — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 9, 2018

PRISON TOO!

Little Adam Schiff (t) sees the President in prison.

ADAM SCHIFF: There’s a very real prospect that on the day Donald Trump leaves office the Justice Department may indict him, that he may be the first president in quite some time to face the real prospect of jail time.

As Senator Rand Paul said, campaign finance violations have been way overcriminalized. It’s absurd.