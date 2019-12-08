Democrats push gun control after terror attack

A terrorist killed three people at the Pensacola Naval Air Station before he was taken down in a gunfight with sheriff’s deputies who ran towards the mass shooter. Elizabeth Warren decided before the information came out about the killer — who had a twitter screed about hating Americans — that the attack was about gun violence and gun control.

Yet, it was gun control that left the innocent men without protection as the killer fired away with his handgun.

Pearl Harbor. Pensacola. Not even our military bases are safe from gun violence. I’m heartsick for the victims and their families. We must end this epidemic and protect the lives of our service members. https://t.co/G1y0uyM0KW — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 6, 2019

She pretended she was “heartsick,” but has said nothing about these men who died or the victims. Nor has she spoken of the heroism that day.

The killer, Saudi national Mohammed Alshamrani had an online manifesto that is censored all over social media. We have this one comment from the terrorist, courtesy Heavy:

The December 6 Pensacola attack had nothing to do with gun violence, it was a terror attack.

Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro also tweeted for gun control, “Not even our military bases are safe from mass shootings. From Pearl Harbor to Pensacola, gun violence is destroying our communities. My deepest condolences to the grieving families. This can’t be the world we want our kids to grow up in. We must act.”

Mayor Pete Buttigieg also wrote on Twitter, “While we wait for more information, my thoughts are with the victims and their families. Service members and the dedicated civilians who support them deserve nothing less than safety on American soil and communities free from gun violence. Enough.”

The Democrat media will drop the Naval Air Station case because it doesn’t fit the narrative, but they are still pushing gun control in Congress in the wake of the shootings.

PUSHING GUN CONTROL LAWS TO MAKE FELONS OUT OF LEGAL GUN OWNERS

They are still pushing gun control with the weak Republicans.

Democrats are desperate to pass legislation to get some street creds. They have spent the past week talking with Republicans about the Extreme Risk Protection Order and Violence Prevention Act. It was written by Sen. Marco Rubio and it would expand the government’s gun disarmament powers.

It’s dangerous.

Currently, in order for the government to revoke someone’s gun rights, prosecutors have to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the target did something wrong by charging them with a crime.

But the Extreme Risk Protection Order and Violence Prevention Act would change that. The bill would allow the government to disarm gun owners without even having to accuse them of breaking the law.

There would be no charges and no trial.

Democrats also keep pushing H.R. 8 and if they gain full power, they will pass it.

The bill would turn law-abiding gun owners into criminals for harmless conduct while doing nothing to stop the violent criminals who are actually responsible for the crimes often used to justify such laws, The Daily Caller reported.

If H.R. 8 were to become law, it would make the simple act of handing a firearm to another person a federal crime.

That is a Democrat’s idea of reasonable gun control.