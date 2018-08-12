Democrats Rewrite the History of Antifa Right Before Our Eyes

The media and the Democrats are rewriting the history of Antifa, even history that took place only yesterday. You won’t hear about the riots yesterday since it was Antifa against the police and the media. There were no right-wingers to blame and only 25 to blame today.

Senator Tim Kaine told The Daily Caller he knows nothing about Antifa despite the fact that his son being a member of the group.

For her part, Pelosi can only remember the death of Heather Heyer last year and nothing of the rioting Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

The media never noticed the Anarcho-Communists last year. This picture managed to make it to a local television station.

PELOSI IGNORED ANTIFA VIOLENCE SATURDAY

In an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart Sunday, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi was asked about the anniversary of the Charlottesville riots last year. She failed to mention the culpability of the police chief and Antifa in those riots and only focused on the Unite the Right group.

She also ignored the violence just yesterday by her Democrat friends in Antifa. The media cleverly made the riots Saturday about recalling the death of Heather Heyer and the [paranoid schizophrenic] white nationalist responsible for her death.

DUPLICITOUS SENATOR KAINE

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported that when they asked Sen. Tim Kaine if “Antifa” should be considered a terrorist organization, Kaine replied: “I don’t like broad brushes and I don’t know enough about them to say that they’re terrorists but people who do violent things. The law should take care of them.”

The Department of Homeland Security has called the activities of Antifa “domestic terrorist violence,” according to Politico.

Daddy Kaine is a Marxist himself.

WOODY THE ANTIFA

Kaine’s own son Linwood is Antifa and was arrested in 2017 for a number of crimes he got away with committing. It took three officers to subdue him. He was arrested on two charges of rioting but only charged with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor counts of fleeing on foot and concealing his identity in public. He ended up paying a fine of a little over $200.

Missed this picture of Tim Kaine’s son from when he was arrested for disrupting a pro-Trump rally in March (Source: https://t.co/XZ9fDpdkNC) pic.twitter.com/LoEmk4XucV — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 8, 2017

KAINE REWRITES HISTORY

Sen. Kaine signed a resolution last week condemning the KKK, neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and white supremacists. This was to make a point of the anniversary of Charlottesville while leaving out any mention of the biggest troublemakers at the event.

Daily Caller asked Kaine why Antifa wasn’t included. He replied, “Because that wasn’t really the issue in Charlottesville at all.”

That’s absolutely and insanely not true. Antifa instigated much of the violence along with Black Lives Matter. They attacked the media, and anyone who they believed to be the enemy. The police chief told the police to stand down. And, at times, the Unite the Right protesters were pushed by police into the waiting and armed Antifa. Listen to the Kaine interview…

That’s not to say the right wasn’t guilty also.

Along with the Democrats, the media has cleverly rewritten history and made Charlottesville only about one extreme right-wing organization. They have erased from history the violence by the left last year and yesterday.

TO MAKE IT WORSE

As if the lies aren’t bad enough, Fox News is even lying about it.

Why is @FoxNews calling out the White Nationalist but are just labeling Antifa & BlackLivesMatter as counter-protestors when it was Antifa/BlackLivesMatter last night that beat a cop & attacked a NBC news reporter. https://t.co/p47oLaERYC — DforTrump (@thewoman62) August 12, 2018

TWENTY-FIVE UNITE THE RIGHT PROTESTERS SHOWED UP

There were about 25 Unite the Right protesters in D.C. Sunday and hundreds of violent Antifa, but the media will either not report it or they will blame the Unite the Right group for any violence that takes place.

All this hoopla was for 25 extreme right protesters?

Just so you know, this is the entire Unite the Right crowd in D.C.

This is the “Unite the Right”’rally crowd. All of them. pic.twitter.com/flgi9jqZQ2 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) August 12, 2018

The Antifa counter protesters are attacking the two dozen Unite the Right crew. There are hundreds of Antifa by all accounts.

BREAKING: Scuffles Break Out As Counter-Protesters Grab Unite The Right Participantspic.twitter.com/3oThJSEh7b — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 12, 2018