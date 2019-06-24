Democrats Say US Taxpayers Must Pay for Illegal Foreigners’ Needs

Speaker Nancy Pelosi negotiated in bad faith once again. She introduced a $4.5 billion border supplemental bill that provides for the housing, feeding, clothing, educating and legal services of illegal aliens only. There is nothing to secure the border or supplement the overtime of border agents.

Democrats say US taxpayers must prioritize illegal aliens and pay for their needs

In Pelosi’s statement, she says the Democrat-led House of Representatives proposed the bill to prioritize illegal aliens.

Shocker! That’s what they now do in all things.

“The President’s failed policies have exacerbated the situation at the border, where vulnerable children endure inhumane conditions that threaten their health, well-being and sometimes, tragically, their lives,” Pelosi said.

“This legislation provides urgently-needed humanitarian assistance for families, including funding for food, shelter, clothing, medical care, and legal assistance, and will relieve the horrific situation of over-crowding and help prevent additional deaths. And we are providing urgent assistance to local communities to help defray their costs of providing humanitarian assistance to asylum seekers.”

In truth, the failed policies are the feckless Congress’s fault. Nice switcheroo there though.

Truth Bomb from Dan Bongino

Illegal immigration was always non-partisan, but Democrats decided they want open borders. U.S. companies were bought up by foreigners and they want cheap foreign labor. Sadly, only a few Republicans stand for U.S. sovereignty and borders.

The new Acting ICE Director Mark Morgan explained that the delay of the rounding up of court-ordered deportations will be delayed while Nancy Pelosi comes up with a proposal.

She came up with the proposal that only cares for illegals.

Bongino also explained that a number of Republicans are actually Democrats.