Democrats slam Obama’s attempt to tone them down

Former President Obama and Eric Holder have tried to get their Democrat colleagues to tone down the hard-left rhetoric. The candidates keep moving further and further left. While Obama and Holder are far-left, they are also realists.

PRESIDENT OBAMA TRIED TO ADD SOME REALITY

The Daily Caller reported, “Liberal pundits and activists criticized former President Barack Obama on Saturday morning after he suggested the Democratic Party should avoid leaning ‘too far left’ ahead of the 2020 election.”

“Democrats laid into the former president after he urged them to consider a moderate approach during a fundraising meeting Friday. Climate activists and pundits turned on Obama, suggesting on Twitter that he was enabling that white supremacists gain a foothold in American politics.”

THE LEFT EXPLODES OVER OBAMA’S COMMENTS

“‘Saying ‘Americans are more moderate than these wild leftists’ is basically conceding that the far right propaganda machine has prevailed,; Peter Daou, a former aide to Hillary Clinton, wrote in a tweet Saturday.”

Daou thinks Barack Obama is too far-right apparently. He is a crazy hardcore Marxist like so many in the Democrat Party today.

Look at his comments. “Stealing babies, oppressing women, coddling white supremacists?” What? When does the average, traditional American do that? What is he talking about?

MOVING LEFT = Universal health care, climate action, equal justice, affordable college, living wage, gun sense… MOVING RIGHT = Stealing babies, arming teachers, oppressing women, enriching billionaires, coddling white supremacists… I KNOW WHICH ONE I CHOOSE. https://t.co/Kcm8mnxTg1 — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) May 18, 2019

Democrats are worried they don’t have a candidate that can win since they are all so far-left. So, two so-called moderates, fascist Mike Bloomberg and far-left friend to Obama and Jarrett, Deval Patrick have joined the race.

The AP writes, “The late entries, less than 80 days before Iowa’s kickoff caucuses, have exposed a fresh gulf in a party already plagued by divisions. On one side: anxious establishment leaders and donors, who are increasingly concerned about the direction of the race and welcome new candidates. On the other: many rank-and-file voters and local officials across early voting Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, who are drowning in candidates and say they’re more than satisfied with their current options.”

The Washington Post reported, “Democrats fear a long primary slog could drag into summer.”

Politico reported, “Democratic donors say they want Michael Bloomberg and Deval Patrick to run for president because they’re petrified that a left-wing candidate can’t defeat President Donald Trump. The left “smells a rat,” says the publication.

Now, they are trying to push for Pete Buttigieg as a moderate when he supports extreme climate change, eliminating the Electoral College, taxing us to death, thinks ICE operates illegally, doesn’t like police, is leading the charge to erase the names of Presidents Jackson and Jefferson from all public buildings in Indiana, loves wild healthcare proposals, and wants no limits on abortions.

SINISTER DOINGS

“But progressives see a more sinister effort afoot,” says Politico.

“Aides and allies to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, among other liberals, perceive the eleventh-hour campaign launched last week by Patrick — and the prospect of an impending Bloomberg 2020 bid — as an attempt to crush an ascendant left wing that would expand government more than any other Democratic president in decades.”

The communist Democrats are running the Democrat Party. They really do want to confiscate buns, steal wealth, silence speech, and throw people they disagree with in jail.

Anarcho-communists in Antifa masks and in Ché tee shirts mean it.