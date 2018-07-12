Democrats [Socialists] Introduce Bill to Terminate ICE

Some congressional Democrats on Thursday introduced a bill to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE], the agency that hunts down child traffickers and keeps us safe from international criminal gangs.

The measure is the Establishing a Humane Immigration Enforcement System Act.

The bill contains a list of grievances, blaming the President for ruining the agency. The bill sets a deadline of one-year to abolish the agency.

“Sadly, President Trump has so misused ICE that the agency can no longer accomplish its goals effectively,” said Rep. Mark Pocan, the Wisconsin Democrat who wrote the new bill.

Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Adriano Espaillat of New York also signed on to the bill. While these Democrats are considered mainstream, they are very far-left. That should tell us all something.

Jayapal said, “There was enforcement of our immigration laws before ICE was created and there will be after ICE, as an agency, is gone. As it stands, ICE is out of control…”. She complained about their contracting out services but ICE is having difficulty filling positions given the abuse they are under.

RESOLUTION TO SUPPORT ICE

Shortly after, Republicans, led by Sens. Ted Cruz and John Kennedy, rushed through a resolution that counters the call from the growing number of Democrats to abolish ICE over anger at the agency’s role in detaining and deporting illegal immigrants, The Washington Times reported.

“Abolishing ICE is unthinkable,” said Mr. Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican. “ICE officers are in the trenches fighting those threats and protecting American families from the cross-border crime and illegal immigration that endanger our families. ICE deserves our gratitude and respect, not scorn and ridicule.”

The next piece of information is a little off-topic, but it has some relevance. BizPacReview reported that crazy, far-left Portland fined ICE for putting up a fence to protect their officers.

The band of hoodlums they needed protection from are the violent Communist Occupy Portland group.

All of this is about open borders. Democrats demand open borders. If they abolish ICE, there will be no one to send these illegal aliens back home.