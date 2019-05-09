Democrats step up talk of deposing the President, jailing his officials

Democrats are no longer shy about their intent to overturn the election. They might as well, there isn’t much resistance. Barely concealing their intent and without evidence, Democrats still fall back on the excuse that Trump colluded, obstructed, he’s a bad person, and they predict his financial dealings are sketchy.

It doesn’t matter that they can’t prove any of it. They will continue the fishing expedition until they find something they can claim warrants impeachment or until they’ve sufficiently turned off Trump voters.

PELOSI CLAIMS CONGRESS IS SUPERIOR AND SHE CAN IMPRISON TRUMP OFFICIALS

As Nancy Pelosi told Robert Costa, Trump can not have a second term. She means that in the most literal sense.

According to Fox News, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared on Wednesday that Congress is a “superior branch” of government. She has to know that’s a ridiculous thing to say. In the past, she has talked about the co-equal branches of government. Maybe her memory is slipping.

During an interview with Robert Costa for Washington Post Live, she was asked if Congress is functioning as a co-equal branch of government.

Her response was, “I think we’re a superior branch, quite frankly. We have the power to make the law and the President enforces the law. So we have a big role. We’re closest to the people and we have a big role to play.”

Pelosi needs to brush up on the Constitution. There are three co-equal branches of government: legislative, executive, and judicial. There are checks and balances as well. The executive branch isn’t a toady to the legislative branch. The President is the CEO.

Listening to an hour of Nancy could dumb down your knowledge of history and the Constitution, but watch if you must.

In addition to rewriting Congress’s role in the Constitution, she seems to think she can imprison Steve Mnuchin or any Trump official. It’s like a soft Third World coup.

.@costareports: "Could you hold the Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin in contempt? Some Democrats have even raised the prospect of arresting the Treasury Secretary if he does not comply…" .@SpeakerPelosi: "We do have a little jail down in the basement of the Capitol."

Reps. Doggett and Cohen are talking about putting Attorney General Bill Barr in prison.

JEN PSAKI WANTS TO BREAK THE RULES TO TAKE THE PRESIDENT DOWN

Jen Psaki was even more blatant. She hopes “Democrats in Congress break the rules [laws] in order to take down President Trump.”

Democrats want to get rid of the President because they don’t like him, his supporters, or the agenda.

Former Obama White House Communications Director Jen Psaki: "I hope" Democrats in Congress break the rules in order to take down President Trump

A couple of days ago, Al ‘impeach Trump’ Green made an honest remark. He said he’s afraid if they don’t impeach Trump, he will get re-elected. Al is an old-fashioned Marxist thug.

Democrat Al Green: "if we don't impeach this president, he will get re-elected."

Hank Johnson, like his colleague Maxine Waters, talks about impeachment non-stop. Impeachment is the new coup.

Democrat Hank Johnson: "How can we impeach without getting the document? … Once we get it, our hearings can continue" toward impeachment. They are spending all their time on presidential harassment instead of doing good things for the American people!