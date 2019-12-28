Democrats’ Top Candidate Says Venezuelans Are Fleeing to Bolivia

The Democrats’ top candidate, Joe Biden, who often doesn’t know what state he is campaigning in, took credit for Plan Columbia while claiming millions of Venezuelans are crossing into Bolivia, destabilizing the country.

He made his comments to the Des Moines Register.

Bolivia is hundreds of miles away, 1655 miles to be exact. Starving Venezuelans aren’t traveling to Bolivia, they go to Columbia and Brazil. Those who have money come to the U.S.

How does this man beat Trump in a debate? It would be so easy to confuse him.

Watch:

Biden also told the Register that he will NOT appear if a subpoena is issued to testify for the Senate impeachment. He gets away with not explaining his statement explaining how he extorted the Ukrainians with U.S. dollars.

“In a meeting with the editorial board of The Des Moines Register, whose endorsement in the Iowa caucuses is coveted by presidential hopefuls, Mr. Biden argued that complying with a subpoena and testifying would essentially allow Mr. Trump to succeed in shifting attention onto Mr. Biden and away from the president’s own actions.”

No one is above the law — except Democrats.

“Doesn’t that position you as if you’re defying a subpoena, putting yourself above the law?” the Register asked., according to Trending Politics.

“Well, look, the grounds for them to call me would be overwhelmingly specious, so I don’t anticipate that happening anyway,” he replied. “But what it would do if I voluntarily just said let me go and make my case. What are you going to cover? You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And he’s going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke … Doesn’t mean I shouldn’t testify if you thought I should, but think what it’s about. It’s all about what he does all the time, his entire career. Take the focus off. This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”

Again, no one is above the law — except Democrats.

THEN THERE IS THE FAKE GOVERNOR

Another crazy Dem who is being considered to run as Joe’s vice president is Stacey Abrams, a very far-left woman. She lost her court case and all are waiting to see if she will concede the election. She is currently the fake governor of Georgia.

Abrams tweets endlessly about GOP voter suppression when the real problem is from the left.