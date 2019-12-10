Democrats will unveil at least 2 articles of impeachment Tuesday

Democrats will unveil at least two articles of impeachment on Tuesday, abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

The Judiciary Committee plans to vote on the articles on Thursday, setting up a vote on the House floor next week to make Trump the third president in history to be impeached. The markup will be the last major step before the House votes to formally impeach Trump.

They are an absolute disgrace.

The obstruction charge, at least in part, stems from their failed efforts to get the President to cooperate with their probe. The demands on the President to do as the legislative branch says, in essence, seizes power for the House and sets the House up as the superior branch of government.

The House is legislative in nature.

The courts are supposed to decide battles between the co-equal branches of government.

THE ABUSE OF POWER

The vague and broad use of the term, abuse of power, rests its case on hearsay. The only fact witnesses are Ambassador Sondland and the Ukraine President. Sondland said he “presumed” the President wanted a quid pro quo but also said the President told him he wanted nothing in return from Ukraine and definitely “no quid pro quo.” The Ukraine President has said several times, there was no quid pro quo.

Delaying funding is common and the funding was released within the legal timeframe. Ukraine didn’t know it was held up.

It is Democrats who are abusing their power.

Prof. Turley slams Dems on impeachment: this is “your abuse of power”https://t.co/cxdfx2sH2l pic.twitter.com/vW3BiHkvro — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2019

THE STAR CHAMBER

This is a sham. The Democrats are only holding these hearings to convince Americans impeachment is necessary and the corrupt media is lying to the public in support of their cause.

This is corruption.

Five sources familiar with the impeachment discussions disclosed the plans on condition of anonymity after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., met with leaders of committees involved in the impeachment inquiry, including Adam Schiff of California, chairman of the Intelligence Committee; Jerrold Nadler of New York, chairman of the Judiciary Committee; Eliot Engel of New York, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee; and Maxine Waters of California, chairwoman of the Financial Services Committee.