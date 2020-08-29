Democrats worry Trump could win because of riots by ‘mostly peaceful protests’

Democrats close to Joe Biden increasingly fear the looting and violence in cities could help President Trump, especially among the few undecided or wavering Americans. That’s according to Axios.

Some Democrats are panicking. There’s a poll out of Wisconsin that increased the fears:

In a Marquette Law School poll of registered voters in battleground Wisconsin, support for Black Lives Matters protests dropped 13 points from June to August, just ahead of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

“There was an initial surge in support for and sympathy with BLM in June,” Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, told me.

“The shift to a more negative view in August is strongest among Republicans, but independents and Democrats also became less approving. The decline was across all regions except for the city of Milwaukee.”

It is hard to understand why they ever had sympathy. They are a violent, Marxist hate group and have never hidden what they are. Most of their funding came from George Soros’ ‘charities’ that gave them $33 million that we know of.N He is very radical. BLM wants to defund the police and open our borders.

Trump made a point of heightening the attention on the ‘protests.’

At a rally last night in Manchester, N.H., the Trump campaign handed out official signs saying “PEACEFUL PROTESTER” and “THIS IS A PEACEFUL PROTEST.”

“You know what I say? Protesters, your ass,” Trump said. “I don’t talk about my ass. They’re not protesters. … Those are anarchists. They’re agitators. They’re rioters. They’re looters.”

“They don’t even know who George Floyd is. If you ask ’em: ‘Who’s George Floyd?’ they couldn’t even tell you.”

THE ‘MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTERS’

Senator Rand Paul and his wife and two friends were threatened on their way to the hotel from the RNC convention hall.

The senator felt the ‘protesters’ would be perfectly willing to kill him or at least injure him.

Rand Paul is surrounded in DC (via @jackmurphylive)https://t.co/w1q0YalDwa — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) August 28, 2020

These BLM and antifa ‘protesters are criminals and madmen. BLM is the team of champions. The NFL, CCP NBA, NHL, tennis, MLB all honor the communist anarchists of BLM.

In fact, the NBA and NBPA are demanding BLM commercials when they play, among other things:

The NBA and the NBPA agreed to resume the playoffs on Saturday with the following commitments:

✅ The establishment of a social justice coalition

✅ The conversion of team arenas into voting locations

✅ Ads during games to promote civic engagementhttps://t.co/lwoYNQNg33 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 28, 2020

The BLM chanted that they are marching to protect black criminals. Lovely.

“Who do we protect? Black criminals!” Protesters chant through several groups they defend in the community #DCProtests #BLM #DC pic.twitter.com/tPQrcxRpDy — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 29, 2020

BLM is now prepared to “rip the President out of the White House.” At least this guy is willing:

BLM inc. threatening to “rip the president out of the White House” They say they won’t wait until the next election. They’re openly calling for a revolution. This is domestic terrorism on full display, out in the open. They don’t even try to hide it. pic.twitter.com/OyhNSzBEwu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 29, 2020

Here ya go, more BLM lovelies:

More RNC guests being harassed after leaving the White House: pic.twitter.com/FhlTZnBSM7 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020