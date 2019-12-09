Dems are calling Trump a traitor & MSM says don’t show ‘fake’ treason ads

Democrats have included treason in the long list of crimes that they suggest the President committed during a phone call and a debunked Russia collusion conspiracy theory. Democrats filed false claims, failed, and now they are doubling down, even though it perverts the Constitution. They are rewriting the constitutional definition of treason, expanding it into new, vague, and minimalistic standards.

Oddly, the MSM is angry that Trump is advertising on Facebook about the fact that they are now calling him a traitor.

All the people screaming against distorting the Constitution — can you hear them? No, neither can I.

HOW DARE HE

ABC News, Yahoo News, and other publications rail against the Trump campaign for flooding Facebook with anti-impeachment ads that misleadingly imply House Democrats are pushing “treason” allegations against President Donald Trump in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

The complaint from these mainstream outlets is that Trump’s ads falsely claim the Democrats are accusing the President of treason, which the authors of these pieces say is a “loaded word.”

It’s a massive gaslighting debacle from the Democrats and their media.

They’re the ones who supplied the ammunition and set the fires.

The Trump campaign ad states:

“TREASON? First, the Left cried Quid Pro Quo, then bribery, and now TREASON? This entire HOAX has been JERRY-RIGGED by the Radical Democrats and we cannot put up with it any longer,” one ad reads.

The newspapers insist there’s no evidence that Democrats are pursuing treason allegations against Trump, as part of their impeachment inquiry, which the campaign’s ads imply.

Republicans put the ad up after Stanford Professor Pamela Karlan testified last week, listing treason with bribery and high crimes while discussing possible charges.

DEMOCRATS CALL THE PRESIDENT A TRAITOR

Since then, the House Judiciary report was released and we know Democrats are indeed implying treason.

The Constitution specifically defines treason in Article III, Section 3: “Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”

Obviously, the President has not committed treason by any constitutional definition, yet, the word treason or treason and bribery, and other high crimes and misdemeanors are mentioned together 26 times in the House Judiciary report, equating them as one.

In the report, they expand the definition of impeachment to include “betrayal.” The report declares, “Although the Framers did not intend impeachment for good faith disagreements on matters of diplomacy, they were explicit that betrayal of the Nation through schemes with foreign powers justified that remedy.”

The phrase “schemes with foreign powers” is meant to take in the term “quid pro quo.” It is important to note here that the only two first-hand witnesses say there was no quid pro quo. Ukraine President Zelensky said there was no quid pro quo and Ambassador Sondland said the President told him he wanted “nothing” from Ukraine and definitely “no quid pro quo.”

In another section of the Judiciary report, it expands the definition of “treason” to a vague notion of “unforgivable betrayal.”

At the very heart of “Treason” is deliberate betrayal of the nation and its security. Such betrayal would not only be unforgivable, but would also confirm that the President remains a threat if allowed to remain in office. A President who has knowingly betrayed national security is a President who will do so again. He endangers our lives and those of our allies.

It sounds more like what Hillary Clinton did.

This accusation will fit in if and when they add the Russia collusion charges which Jerrold Nadler hinted at during a CNN interview on Sunday.

The report throws every imaginable crime at the President for a phone call he made to Ukraine President Zelensky.

Ironically, it doesn’t mention anything their three ‘expert’ witnesses — three professors with no information about the alleged offenses — said during testimony last week.

THEY WANT TO CONVICT HIM OF THOUGHTCRIMES

As we wrote in a prior article, they expand the reasons for impeachment to include “illegitimate motives” even if his actions are “legally permissible.”

They want to convict him for thoughtcrimes.

All it takes are “illegitimate motives” to impeach a president, according to Democrats. They have nothing on Trump, but they are willing to pervert the judicial system and our constitution to impeach the President and keep him from re-election.

The Democrats are all over the place and don’t know what they are doing. The House Judiciary report is just a hate manifesto. And they hate people who support him and a traditional, free USA.