Dems Are Coming for the Guns, in Their Words

At a far-left forum, the pandering socialist candidates presented their plans to take our guns, starting with any that look assault-like.

KAMALA, THE FEMALE OBAMA

Kamala Harris wants a mandatory gun buyback, otherwise known as confiscation. She will confiscate all the guns the Democrats decide to put on the banned list.

She asked by MSNBC host Craig Melvin how she would get existing “assault weapons” off the streets, noting that the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban did not include a confiscation program.

“We have to have a buyback program,” Harris said. “I support a mandatory buyback program. It’s gotta be smart. We gotta do it the right way.”

She said there are about 5 to 10 million ‘assault weapons’ and she’ll come for them. Her estimate falls far short. She needs to double that. Lots of luck with that Kamala.

BIDEN, OBAMA’S SLEEPY SUCCESSOR

Biden wants to ban the sale and manufacture of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. For those who own so-called assault-style rifles, he is proposing to force owners of assault-style rifles to either sell their firearms through a voluntary buyback program or register them with the federal government. He hasn’t defined ‘assault rifles’ but many Democrats say it must include all semi-automatics. As for registering, that’s the beginning of the registry Democrats want for future confiscations.

Banning “the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

Regulating the “possession of existing assault weapons under the National Firearms Act,” meaning AR-15s and similar weapons will be regulated like actual machine guns.

Instituting a buyback program for “assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

Supporting legislation that only allows one firearm purchase per month.

Universal background checks.

Ending the online sale of firearms and ammunitions, which includes kits and gun parts.

Supporting legislation that give states and local governments grants to require people to obtain a license prior to purchasing firearms.

Putting “America on the path to ensuring that 100% of firearms sold in America are smart guns,” meaning only guns can fire if it matches the owner’s fingerprints.

Biden’s gun plan? It could destroy the gun industry for selling lawful, constitutionally-protected products and impair Americans’ right of self-defense. So, no. https://t.co/ciExJmxFnY — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 2, 2019

WARREN, THE BIG CHIEF

The fake Indian Chief Warren thinks almost every American wants guns gone.

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren blatantly lies that “93% of Americans … want to see us get weapons of war off our streets (confiscation) … this is where the majority of gun owners are” This is a lie The majority of Americans *oppose* gun confiscation pic.twitter.com/FiXexoUMiI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2019

CORY CAN’T BELIEVE WE STILL HAVE OUR GUNS

Cory thinks it’s “absurd” that the government hasn’t taken our guns yet.

Democrat Cory Booker: It’s “absurd” that the United States has not already implemented an extremist “mandatory buy-back program”, which means government confiscation of firearms pic.twitter.com/XJ854hJPxo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2019

COMMIE JULIAN

Son of LaRaza Rosie wants our guns.

Democrat Julián Castro “applauds” Robert Francis O’Rourke’s extremist gun confiscation program, says he is willing to consider implementing it if he becomes president pic.twitter.com/UdPBoNRnpW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2019

BETO IS STILL AROUND, BELIEVE IT OR NOT

Champion of outrage and fear, Beto is angry Buttigieg isn’t far-left enough on guns.