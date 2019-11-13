Dems Are Dumping Israel

It appears Democrats are gradually dumping Israel and prepared to favor the Gaza terrorists using USAid as a weapon to make them obey.

The Washington Free Beacon reported, “Three leading Democratic presidential candidates recently endorsed a new policy regarding U.S. military aid to Israel: It should be conditioned on Israel embracing policies toward the Palestinians favored by American progressives.”

“At the J Street conference last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) demanded that Israel ‘fundamentally change’ its approach to terrorist-controlled Gaza, adding, I think it is fair to say that some [U.S. military aid to Israel] should go right now into humanitarian aid in Gaza.’

“Israeli officials believe such moves would enable Hamas to import more weapons and lead to another war. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg called for cutting aid if Israel annexes the West Bank, which Israel never planned to do.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) said military aid should be cut if Israel is ‘moving in the opposite direction’ of the ‘two-state solution, which most progressives believe Israel is doing. None of the candidates announced demands on the Palestinians.”

Isn’t this quid pro quo?

The two-state solution has been tried and it failed, leading to Palestinians losing their land.

Progressives see everything from a Palestinian perspective.