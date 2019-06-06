Dems ask Trump to not speak at Lincoln Memorial July 4, Shocker!

Three senior Capitol Hill Democrats sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday encouraging him to curb his planned speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on July 4.
The letter, authored by House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Reps. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) and Betty McCollum (D-MN), says the event "could create the appearance of a televised, partisan campaign rally on the Mall at public expense."
They claim if he gives the speech, he will make it a partisan event. The fact is he is the President and it’s only partisan if they make an issue of it. It’s more likely they are concerned he will look good to the public, although they could be sincere. That’s always a possibility.
Trump’s secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt, already spoke to a Senate Appropriations subpanel last month and assured those members that Trump’s remarks would be non-partisan.
Trump first announced plans for the event back in February. Their request probably has the opposite effect.
HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!
Democrats like to pretend that Lincoln, the father of the Republican Party, is a Democrat. This isn’t an image they appreciate. President Trump told Piers Morgan in London this week that he really admires Abraham Lincoln.
