Dems bash the President while pro-Iranian militias attack our embassy

Iran-controlled militias have been attacking the U.S. in Iraq for months. The story was largely ignored by the MSM because it doesn’t fit D.C.’s anti-Trump narrative on Iran.

The Iran militias are moving to take over Iraq.

Right now, they are responsible for the attacks on our U.S. embassy in Iraq and preparing for any retaliation.

For our part, we’re squeezing Iran which is in dire financial straights without the lucrative help of Barack Obama and tightening sanctions by the U.S. The people have protested for months.

Ironically, the person in charge of terrorism is the Iranian who brokered the nuclear deal, Javad Zarif. Zarif is the man Diane Feinstein has on speed dial and John Kerry meets with secretly, undermining the President.

Today the media covered the attacks and wrote that its protesters are responding to U.S. airstrikes. Of course, they did.

THE ATTACK ON THE EMBASSY

The U.S. embassy in Iraq was attacked by ‘protesters’ spurred on by pro-Iranian militia.

Happening Now: Protests at the US Embassy in Baghdad. “Allahu Akbar, America is the biggest Satan.” pic.twitter.com/ODaW7zTJHN — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) December 31, 2019

A violent anti-American protest led by the Popular Mobilization Units, the Iraqi militias loyal to Iran, is raging outside the US embassy in Baghdad. The smoke is from a guard’s station, a detached structure that the protestors broke open with a sledgehammer and then torched. pic.twitter.com/dw6iwfLEMV — Mike (@Doranimated) December 31, 2019

Look how tough this mob of Iranian-backed terrorists are when US Marines start firing back. (Infuriating watching this video thinking of the lives that could have been saved had our leaders cared about Americans in Benghazi. Thank you @realDonaldTrump)pic.twitter.com/BzJPDWAOO3 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 1, 2020

Footage from the US Embassy in #Baghdad: reports US staff have been evacuated following #Iran backed militia storming the embassy. pic.twitter.com/eWyrbVRmKj — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) December 31, 2019

What is this anti-American protest in Baghdad about? This picture tells it all. Protesters, presumably from Kata’ib Hizballah, scrawl, “Qassem Soleimani is our leader” on the US embassy wall. Soleimani is the leader of Iran’s Qods Force. He built the Iraqi militias. pic.twitter.com/3iGSGvietx — Mike (@Doranimated) December 31, 2019

THE PRESIDENT’S THREAT

Up to 4,000 troops might be on their way to the Middle East.

The President tweeted, “The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request. Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Compare his reaction to that of Obama’s and Hillary’s in Benghazi.

THE DEMOCRATS TRASH THE PRESIDENT AT THIS CRUCIAL TIME

Democrats would rather get their power back and ruin the country in the process. They don’t care about the country. All that matters is their power.

The Democrat buzzword is “escalation.” Prior to this, Democrats criticized Trump for not attacking Iran after they shot down a U.S. drone. Now, after he bombed Hezbollah bases, they’re saying his response was “escalation.”

The two major @realDonaldTrump foreign policy initiatives: a bromance with Kim Jung Un and withdrawal from the Iran nuclear pact. Not looking very good this New Year’s Eve. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 1, 2020

So after 3 years of no international crises, @realDonaldTrump is facing one w Iran b/c he has rejected diplomacy & another w N Korea b/c he has asked too much of diplomacy. He will face both w little allied backing, less interagency process, & amidst impeachment. Happy New Year. — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) December 31, 2019

Trump’s cartoonish incompetence has let the total failure of his signature natsec policies – Iran, North Korea, Venezuela – escape political and media scrutiny. But the real world consequences are now obvious. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 31, 2019

Just to be clear, we’re now toying with possible direct conflict with both Iran and North Korea. And Trump has burned bridges with all of our allies and participated with Putin in destabilizing the UK and EU and NATO. https://t.co/z435RAbiEd — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) December 31, 2019

Watching the situation in Baghdad closely. Our patriotic diplomats, servicemembers and the U.S. Embassy deserve protection from the Iraqi host government and smart, strong national security strategy from U.S. leaders. Escalation and violence must end. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 31, 2019