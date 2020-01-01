Dems bash the President while pro-Iranian militias attack our embassy

Iran-controlled militias have been attacking the U.S. in Iraq for months. The story was largely ignored by the MSM because it doesn’t fit D.C.’s anti-Trump narrative on Iran.

The Iran militias are moving to take over Iraq.

Right now, they are responsible for the attacks on our U.S. embassy in Iraq and preparing for any retaliation.

For our part, we’re squeezing Iran which is in dire financial straights without the lucrative help of Barack Obama and tightening sanctions by the U.S. The people have protested for months.

Ironically, the person in charge of terrorism is the Iranian who brokered the nuclear deal, Javad Zarif. Zarif is the man Diane Feinstein has on speed dial and John Kerry meets with secretly, undermining the President.

Today the media covered the attacks and wrote that its protesters are responding to U.S. airstrikes. Of course, they did.

THE ATTACK ON THE EMBASSY

The U.S. embassy in Iraq was attacked by ‘protesters’ spurred on by pro-Iranian militia.

THE PRESIDENT’S THREAT

Up to 4,000 troops might be on their way to the Middle East.

The President tweeted, “The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request. Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

Compare his reaction to that of Obama’s and Hillary’s in Benghazi.

THE DEMOCRATS TRASH THE PRESIDENT AT THIS CRUCIAL TIME

Democrats would rather get their power back and ruin the country in the process. They don’t care about the country. All that matters is their power.

The Democrat buzzword is “escalation.” Prior to this, Democrats criticized Trump for not attacking Iran after they shot down a U.S. drone. Now, after he bombed Hezbollah bases, they’re saying his response was “escalation.”

