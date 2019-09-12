Dems Begin Mock Impeachment Proceedings Because They Don’t Like Trump

House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler, a socialist-tied partisan, moved forward on a widening impeachment probe Thursday. Rep. Ratcliffe described it as changing the rules “to get Trump.”

Pushing for ground rules today is considered a big step for a formal committee inquiry. It’s more formal but not formal in other words.

Republicans laughed it off as a “giant Instagram filter” to hide the division among Democrats on this question.

The committee voted 24-17 to define the rules (tailored to their partisan needs). No articles of impeachment are being written and there will not be a vote yet.

NADLER EXPLAINS THE MOCK IMPEACHMENT PROCESS

In his opening statement Thursday, Nadler said: “Some call this process an impeachment inquiry, some call it an impeachment investigation. There is no legal difference between these terms, and I no longer care to argue about the nomenclature.”

He’s not accurate there as Rep. Collins points out below.

Nadler said, in way of explaining what they’re doing, that the panel is “engaged in an investigation as to whether to launch an impeachment investigation into President Trump.”

They are investigating whether to investigate.

“The resolution before us represents the necessary next step in our investigation of corruption, obstruction, and abuse of power,” committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said in his opening statement.

Nadler wants more power in calling witnesses and getting documents. It is a fishing expedition after all. Right now, they have nothing so they need to find something to convince Americans he needs to be impeached.

An impeachment might hurt the Democrat Party so they want all the benefits of the bad press of impeachment without any of it reflecting badly on them. It’s really a mock impeachment.

Democrats are afraid if they don’t impeach or do something like it, he will get re-elected.

JUST AN INSTAGRAM FILTER

Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking minority member told Americans that they are watching a mock presidential impeachment trial.

He compared the fake trial to filters his kids use on Instagram photos to change their appearance. “What’s happened today, is that the Judiciary Committee has become a giant Instagram filter—to make it appear that something’s happening that’s not,” he said. Collins mocked the Democrat legislators, “The difference between formal impeachment hearings, and what we’re doing here today, is a world apart, no matter what the Chairman just said.”

“The filter may make you think something’s happening, but really, what we have is a walk down the Yellow Brick Road,” Collins told the committee members.

Collins used The Wizard of Oz as a metaphor, “The Emerald City is impeachment, and my colleagues are desperate to get there—they have been desperate since last November when they won the majority.”

Collins went on to say, accurately, that the Democrats have ignored Russian interference in the election ever since they discovered Trump wasn’t involved in Russian election interference.

I’ve waited a long time to say this, “Welcome to Fantasy Island!” Collins exclaimed.

Collins tweeted:

“Today’s ambiguity is a product of the chairman’s own making because there is an easy way to know exactly whether this committee is in #impeachment proceedings: It’s called a vote. A vote of the full House of Representatives.”