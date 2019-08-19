Dems Being Dems Assassinate Trump in Effigy at Sandoval’s Fundraiser

A series of pictures posted online after a Friday night political fundraising event for state Senator Martin Sandoval (D-Chicago) show an event attendee pointing what appears to be a fake assault weapon at another person wearing a Mexican costume and a mask of President Donald Trump.

Photos of supporters feigning an assassination of the president were shared on Twitter by WCIA capital bureau chief Mark Maxwell.

“A political fundraiser for @SenatorSandoval simulates an assassination attempt against a mock @realDonaldTrump decked out in Mexican garb. Looks like a man pointed a fake assault weapon at the fake President to pose for a picture,” Maxwell tweeted.

A political fundraiser for @SenatorSandoval simulates an assassination attempt against a mock @realDonaldTrump decked out in Mexican garb. Looks like a man pointed a fake assault weapon at the fake President to pose for a picture. pic.twitter.com/MlT9zjB1mn — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 17, 2019

Senator Sandoval is seen in a separate photo posing with the man who held the fake weapon, which incriminates him.

After significant backlash, the powerful state Democrat said, “The incident that took place is unacceptable. I don’t condone violence toward the President or anyone else. I apologize that something like this happened at my event,” Sandoval said, according to WCIA.

Does everyone remember the extreme reaction by Democrats over an innocent rodeo clown named Mark Ficken who merely dressed as Obama? That is a common skit for rodeo clowns. Ficken was banned from the rodeo for life and the Democrats were thrilled. They are the ones who demanded it.