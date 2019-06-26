Dems Call for “Free to Stay, Free to Move”! Warren Says Open the Borders

Hard-left Democrat Elizabeth Warren is calling for the decriminalization of illegal border crossings. She is not alone.

Leading Progressive groups, aka communists, are demanding the decriminalization of illegal border crossings, the closing of detention centers, and they demand candidates sign on to their ‘free to stay, free to move‘ policy. That policy requires the candidates to not call for comprehensive immigration reform, end mandatory detention, defund ICE, defund the Border Patrol.

Leading Progressive/Socialist/Communist groups are pushing hard for Democrat candidates to back up the most extreme open borders policies. Eight liberal groups — including United We Dream Action, MoveOn, and Indivisible — want the presidential contenders to subscribe to their “Free to move, Free to stay” policy platform.

Oddly, this is exactly the pitch radical Islamists gave about the so-called Muslim ban.

In addition to open borders, the policy platform states that candidates are to stop using the slogan “comprehensive immigration reform,” to end mandatory detention and to defund and reform Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection.

“We are mobilizing voters to elect a new president who shares these same principles as us, someone we can trust to solve the horrific and terrorizing immigration system that’s hurting immigrants and asylum seekers,” said Cristina Jimenez, executive director of the immigrant-rights group United We Dream Action.

The next president, the platform adds, should provide permanent protections for immigrants within their first 100 days through executive action rather than wait for legislation.

But the progressives warn that providing a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers is not enough. They want all illegals to have a pathway to citizenship. That would guarantee a socialist one-party government for the foreseeable future.

If you don’t agree with them, you’re a racist, period.

THE HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS BILL IS THE BEGINNING

The House passed a $4.5 billion border funding bill that is being passed off as one that requires CBP to enact health standards for migrants in custody. It has a lot of strings attached which are meant to push open borders.

There is no money for additional beds or border security. The Democrats have gone from saying there is no crisis to saying there is only a humanitarian crisis.

The 230-195 vote, largely along party lines, sets up a showdown with the GOP-controlled Senate. The Senate meets next week to pass its own version. Immigration services will run out of money in the next few weeks and the Congress goes on recess at the end of the upcoming week.

The bill includes a limit on the number of time children that can be held by the HHS in “influx shelters” and demands that Customs and Border Protection establish better protocols for the provision of medical care, food and other necessities to migrants.

That’s yet another restriction to steamroll towards open borders.

THE PRESIDENT IS THREATENING TO VETO IT

There are a lot of strings attached to the House bill, fewer in the Senate bill. The President threatened to veto the House bill.

“There are some provisions, I think, that actually are bad for children,” Mr. Trump said in an interview for a coming book about his immigration policies. “There are a couple of points that I would like to get out of it, but I also have to get the money to be able to take care of children and families.”

House Democrats, in approving the aid package, said they were finally acting to block what they say is Mr. Trump’s cruelty on the border. What they mean is, any detention at all is cruelty.

Yesterday, to help their case along, CNN put a graphic photo of a father with his one-year-old under his shirt — both dead, drowned — on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. This father took a baby — if it is his baby — on a terrible journey for his own selfish desire to get into the USA illegally. Yet, the media is blaming the President. They too want open borders.

“The president’s cruel immigration policies that tear apart families and terrorize communities demand the stringent safeguards in this bill to ensure these funds are used for humanitarian needs only — not for immigration raids, not detention beds, not a border wall,” said Representative Nita M. Lowey of New York, the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee.

THE LIMITATIONS ALL LEAD TO OPEN BORDERS

One limitation is on sharing with immigration authorities any information about people who step forward to take custody of unaccompanied migrant children. That includes information about criminality or deportation orders.

Government contractors operating temporary shelters must meet strict standards of care within six months or lose their contract. That is merely an effort to force the release of those detained.

Another amendment in the bill would limit the detention-center stay of any unaccompanied child to 90 days unless written notification is submitted to Congress attesting that no other facilities are available.

As we said, they want no one detained. The President isn’t cruel for following the law.

Democrats also attached requirements for translators at Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Four communist Democrats voted no: Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Three Republicans sided with Democrats: Representatives Will Hurd of Texas, whose district runs along the border; Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania; and Christopher H. Smith of New Jersey.

NO BEDS MEANS NO DETENTION

More than 100,000 illegal aliens are coming in each month but Democrats have never allowed any increase in beds because they don’t want them detained and they want them released.

Officials complained that the bill had no money for additional beds or to toughen border security, including funds for building Trump’s proposed border wall.

Sourced: Wall Street Journal, the AP, HuffPo, Politico, and the NY Times. The opinions are ours.