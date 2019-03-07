Dems Can’t Even Stand Against Anti-Semitism

House Democratic leaders, after delaying a vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, are trying to divert attention from their anti-Semite congresswoman [women actually]. They had a meaningless, generic resolution to condemn anti-semitism without mentioning the anti-Semite Ilhan Omar. Apparently, there is a lot of tension over it, and they don’t seem willing to pull the trigger on it.

It is hard to understand why they can’t even stand against anti-semitism.

They are attempting to divert attention and blame Trump instead.

JEFFRIES SAYS IGNORE THE ANTI-SEMITE AND LOOK OVER AT THE SHINY OBJECT

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, attacked the right when asked about Ilhan Omar. He suggested the right are racists, homophobes, Islamoophobes, and anti-Semites. The Democrats constant name-calling is disgusting.

“We are committed to decisively condemning anti-Semitism, racism, white supremacy, Islamophobia, homophobia, and the rise in hate that has taken place in this country – perhaps coincidentally – over the last two years, since January of 2017,” Jeffries said.

He also blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for saying the House Democratic freshmen are stepping up their controversial remarks. He side-stepped to claiming that Trump makes “hateful” comments.

“When has he ever said anything about the hateful remarks that continue to flow out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue?” Jeffries said of McConnell. “When has he ever said anything about that?”

Watch:

Hey Mitch, you have NEVER spoken up about the tidal wave of hatred from the so-called President. Don’t ever lecture @HouseDemocrats about intolerance. We will handle our business. And you can PIPE DOWN. pic.twitter.com/L7v6NV7yXd — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 6, 2019

BERNIE’S RESPONSE WAS PREDICTABLE

Bernie Sanders, a Jewish man, backed the anti-Semite, and attacked Netanyahu.

In a statement to the Washington Examiner, Bernie Sanders condemned members of the House for going after Omar’s statements, writing: “Anti-Semitism is a hateful and dangerous ideology which must be vigorously opposed in the United States and around the world. We must not, however, equate anti-Semitism with legitimate criticism of the right-wing, Netanyahu government in Israel.

MUSLIM LEADER BLASTS ILHAN OMAR AND DEMS

The president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy admonished freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar Wednesday morning and blasted Democrats for not doing enough to combat anti-Semitism.

“I’m frankly, as an American and as a Muslim, insulted at their resolution because it doesn’t name Ilhan Omar,” Dr. Zuhdi Jasser told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

That was before they delayed the resolution.

For her part, Ilhan Omar promises to keep speaking out. That should be interesting.