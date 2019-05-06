Dems, CNN don’t care if Philly kids sing about chopping heads off

While Democrats are trying to pin a crime on Donald Trump, children are being radicalized on U.S. soil. CNN wrote over twenty articles on the Covington Catholic Students, but are ignoring the Philadelphia Muslim children chanting and singing about chopping off heads, martyrdom, and destroying Jerusalem.

Obama set the tone. For example, he killed a massive investigation into the Iranian backed terrorist group Hezbollah, allowing to grow rapidly, including in Venezuela, where they are tied to the government, as a report in Politico detailed.

As we reported on two occasions this weekend, children at the Muslim American Society Islamic Center in North Philadelphia are shown in video footage speaking in Arabic during a celebration of “Ummah Day,” praising head chopping and destruction.

DEMOCRATS HAVE SHOWN NO INTEREST

Instead of obsessing over resisting, impeaching, opposing & obstructing everything & anything connected to the President, @RepAdamSchiff & @HouseIntelComm should locate at least an ounce of interest & focus on investigating this radicalization of US children on US soil.👇 https://t.co/XRofvssARt — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 6, 2019

IT HAPPENS MORE OFTEN THAN PEOPLE REALIZE

Fox news noted, “These are not isolated incidents; they are happening in major centers of the country — including in Pennsylvania,” MEMRI said in a statement.

Last month, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) held a “workshop” entitled, “Palestine Will Be Free” at a mosque associated with MAS-Philadelphia.

At least five AMP officials were part of a defunct network created by the Muslim Brotherhood in America called the “Palestine Committee.” It was tasked with helping Hamas politically and financially, court records show.

An investigation by the Investigative Project on Terrorism also found that the AMP carries out tasks similar to the old Palestine Committee, including fundraising, propaganda, and lobbying.

MAS, which prosecutors say was founded in 1993 as the “overt arm” of the Muslim Brotherhood in America, has a long history of promoting violent incitement in the U.S.

During its 2016 convention, MAS hosted Sheikh Mohammed Rateb Nabulsi – a Syrian imam who met with senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and sanctioned Palestinian suicide bombings.

In 2017, Nabulsi was banned from Denmark as a “hate preacher.” Last year, he spoke at the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church, Va., at a middle school near Orlando, and at the Islamic Center of Boca Raton.

MAS is headquartered in Alexandria, Va. and has local chapters in over 20 states. Several of its leaders have been tied to the Dar al-Hijrah mosque in northern Virginia, which serves as an incubator of hate and long track-record of radical and terrorist associations.

These songs are produced by “Birds of Paradise” – a popular, Jordan-based children’s group that resonates across the Arab world.

YouTube features variations of “Birds of Paradise” content: from jihadists using it as background music in terrorist videos to Arab parents having their children lip-sync the lyrics.

YOUTUBE AND THE DEM PARTY DON’T CARE

These songs are all over YouTube. Apparently, they don’t find them to be as dangerous as Conservative/traditional Americans.

Palestinian radicals are spreading their hate through the Western World.

And the Democrat Party only cares about destroying President Trump and the Republican Party. If only they cared as much about investigating terrorists in our midsts. Imagine what they could do.

Instead, Democrats embrace terror-tied women like Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

As more than 650 rockets rained down on Israel this weekend, Omar said nothing. Tlaib came out in support of the terrorists.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THE STORY

During a school event tied to MAS in Philadelphia, students sang songs about the “blood of martyrs” and “Rebels, rebels, rebels,” one girl said, “we will chop off their heads” to “liberate the sorrowful and exalted Al-Aqsa Mosque” in Jerusalem.

Another girl read about leading “the army of Allah fulfilling his promise, and we will subject them to eternal torture.”

A large group of girls lip-synced another famous Arabic song that encourages violence to remove Israel’s presence around Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque.

During the MAS-Philadelphia event, children donned T-shirts with a map of Israel and the territories as a singular Palestinian entity, Investigative Project reports.

The videos were posted on the center’s Facebook page. MAS took its Facebook page down by this morning, which is interesting — what else was on that page?

MAS SAID THEY’VE TAKEN ACTION TO THIS “OVERSIGHT,” THE “MISTAKE”

The Muslim American Society attempted to dismiss this event as an isolated mistake. They wrote “not all songs were properly vetted,” and “this was an unintended mistake and an oversight,” MAS in D.C. said in a statement issued Friday.

The organization updated the statement on its website with the actions they have taken. “Our investigation revealed that the school that organized the event on April 17, 2019, is a separate entity renting space from MAS Philadelphia. The school board has informed us that it has taken immediate actions and dismissed the person in charge of the program. In addition, they will form a local commission to aid in sensitivity training and proper supervision for future programs.”

They did NOT tell us who they allegedly fired.

They added that it was unfortunate it was uploaded to their chapter’s page.

What they meant to say is it’s unfortunate they were found out. MAS originated with the terror group, The Muslim Brotherhood. That is the granddaddy of most terror groups.