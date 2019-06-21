Dems Consider $4.5 Billion Border Bill, All for the Care of Migrants & to Provide Lawyers

As we predicted, Democrats will come up with $4.5 billion for the border, but not to stop migrants [euphemism for illegal aliens] from pouring in. The money can only be used to care for them. This will encourage more to come. That said, the money is desperately needed. There is a humanitarian crisis.

The Progressives. [communists and socialists] care so little that they don’t want to give any money to help the illegal aliens pouring across.

The Democrats finally realized the border is a crisis, but they could care less about citizens and legal residents. All of their concern is for anonymous people flooding in from foreign lands en masse.

THIS IS WHAT IT WILL PAY FOR

The House measure provides $2.9 billion for refuge and migrant care and assistance by the Department of Health and Human Services, another $1.3 billion for care provided by Department of Homeland Security agencies, and $60 million to reimburse local governments and non-profits who help shelter migrants.

House liberals insisted on changes such as additional money for legal help for migrants and a denial of funds for overtime and salaries of immigration agents. In other words, we will provide lawyers so they can tie their cases up in court. Taxpayers get to pay and they get to stay. Border agents will continue to be abused by Democrats.

It will eventually get through in some form.

It is ALL for the care of the people crashing our borders illegally.

THE SITUATION IS DESPERATE

Health and Human Services will be out of money by July.

Secretary Alex Azar said Friday at the White House, “This is not about gamesmanship,” he said. “This is not about politics. This is not about immigration policy. This is a humanitarian relief package. And it has got to pass. It’s got to pass immediately. We are out of money and we are out of capacity.”

Open borders Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, praised the House measure for denying funding to the Pentagon for logistical support in handling the crisis. He’s LaRaza Rosie’s other son. She is a communist Reconquista.