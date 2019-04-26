Dems consider jailing Trump Officials who don’t obey

Remember how Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, fascist extraordinaire, wanted to put all climate deniers and climate doubters in prison? Gerry Connolly has taken over his mission. He wants to imprison any Trump official who doesn’t honor their bogus subpoenas. These are the same people who wanted Hillary’s people to have immunity and didn’t care when they failed to show up at Congress or refused to answer questions.

Representative Gerry Connolly (D., Va.), a member of the House Oversight Committee, a nasty guy, said Friday they might have to incarcerate these Trump people.

“We’re going to resist, and if a subpoena is issued and you’re told you must testify, we will back that up,” Connolly told CNN’s, Wolf Blitzer. “And we will use any and all power in our command to make sure it’s backed up — whether that’s a contempt citation, whether that’s going to court and getting that citation enforced, whether it’s fines, whether it’s possible incarceration. We will go to the max to enforce the constitutional role of the legislative branch of government.”

Their latest threat is to investigate Stephen Miller, the “immigration whisperer.” The Dems want open borders and they love the criminals coming in. They protect them in their sanctuary locales. Prove me wrong!

TRUMP’S FIGHTING ALL SUBPOENAS

“We’re fighting all the subpoenas,” Trump said on Wednesday. “These aren’t like impartial people. The Democrats are trying to win 2020. They’re not going to win with the people I see and they’re not going to win against me.”

So far, three Trump officials have refused to comply. They should just go and take the Fifth or have memory lapses like the Democrats.

Connolly called the officials’ excuses for failing to appear “an assault on the legislative branch” and “the constitutional framework of our government,” warning that the legislative branch would become “a pale shadow of what it was intended to be” should the officials’ refusals stand.

Such gall. This is after Democrat after Democrat refused to testify or lied or couldn’t remember a thing about the Hillary or Lois Lerner brouhaha.