Dems continue the attacks on Barr & Ross, hold them in criminal contempt

The House, in yet another partisan move, voted to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt.

The House voted on Wednesday to ask the Justice Department to prosecute Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for defying congressional subpoenas, an escalation in House Democrats’ ongoing oversight battle with the Trump administration. Obviously, Trump’s DOJ won’t act on it.

The 230-198 vote to hold Barr and Ross in criminal contempt of Congress is symbolic.

“I do not take this decision lightly,” said Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the partisan chairman of the Oversight Committee. “Holding any secretary in criminal contempt of Congress is a serious and sober matter, one that I have done everything in my power to avoid.”

“But in the case of the attorney general and Secretary Ross, they blatantly obstructed our ability to do congressional oversight into the real reason Secretary Ross was trying, for the first time in 70 years, to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census,” Cummings added.

Immediately before the vote, the President asserted executive privilege.

Barr and Ross sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi ahead of the vote.

“We strongly disagree with any suggestion that our departments have obstructed this investigation,” they wrote, adding that their departments have turned over tens of thousands of documents. “It is unfortunate that the House has scheduled a vote to hold two sitting members of the president’s Cabinet in contempt of Congress given the clear record of cooperation.”

After the vote, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham called the move “ridiculous” and “lawless.”

