Dems coordinated with White House during Clinton Impeachment

Democrats hope to hang Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on his comments about coordinating with the White House on the process for the impeachment trial. They claim he’s biased and prejudged the trial, which, of course, has a predetermined outcome, without any stunning surprises.

As it happens, Democrats coordinated with the White House during the Bill Clinton impeachment of 1999.

Fox News reports the information is in a reporter’s book.

According to the Washington Post reporter Peter Baker’s book, “The Breach: Inside the Impeachment and Trial of William Jefferson Clinton,” Senate Democrats coordinated with the White House on a number of impeachment-related issues behind the scenes.

For instance, White House Counsel Charles Ruff had pre-arranged secret signals with Democratic leadership to let them know when he wanted to rebut anything.

Aides would then “fill in the name” of one of several “default senators” — such as Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and then-Sen. Chris Dodd, D-Conn. — who had agreed to allow themselves to “be used in this way.”

The book also reveals that then-Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, spoke with Clinton and helped organize a pressure campaign.

Daschle recruited “a crew of Democratic lawyers to help puncture holes in the [pro-impeachment] case.”

The Democratic leader also warned the White House against submitting a motion to dismiss the case entirely.

They concentrated on softball questions as well.

Democrats don’t want Senator McConnell to use the same standards they used in 1999.