Dems demand gun confiscation, reparations as they move further left

The Democratic candidates for president are pushing the party further and further left as they attempt to compete in the broad field of candidates.

Cory Booker and Eric Swalwell, attempting to raise their chances as presidential candidates, are trying to outdo each other on gun control. They both support gun confiscation.

Booker also went far beyond many of the other candidates’ gun control stances in his plan with a call for federal licenses for gun owners. His campaign called the plan the “most sweeping gun violence prevention plan ever put forth by a presidential candidate.”

Swalwell said he supports gun licensing and his plan will go further.

Kamala Harris described her universal healthcare plan to Jake Tapper and explained that she will give free healthcare to all foreigners who come here illegally. Everyone will get free healthcare, pharmacy, dental, vision, and more.

THE DEMAND FOR REPARATIONS

We mustn’t forget reparations. Blacks are the most important of the Democrats’ voting bloc. While only 26% of Americans want to give reparations, candidates have all said committees will be formed to study it, except for one candidate who went much further.

A self-help author and guru with a large following, Marianne Williamson is running for president and has qualified for the presidential debates. While she hasn’t a prayer of becoming President, she can move the base further.

She is demanding the payment of reparations, starting at $100 billion. There is no ceiling and her campaign puts the bill at $200-$500 billion. She demands reparations “whatever it costs.”

Then there is the absurd Green New Deal which they are all backing. Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez want to turn the postal service into a government bank. The USPS just lost 2.1 billion dollars in the first quarter of this year and they are run by Congress.

Democrats keep moving further and further left, from calling for convictions without evidence to jailing political opponents to intense probes without cause. Soon, they can call themselves the Communist Party.