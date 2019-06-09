Dems do nothing while armed cartels roam the USA & migrants buy babies

According to Breitbart News, about 200,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have been released to American communities within the last five months.
We already have a homeless problem and ever-increasing crime, and allowing this makes no sense.
Breitbart News found that just last week, close to 800 border crossers and illegal aliens were released into the U.S. every single day.
The U.S. government is basically in business with cartels thanks to the politicians, our corporations, and Chamber of Commerce.
We now know for certain that illegal aliens traveling to our country are buying, renting and borrowing little children and infants and dragging them on a dangerous journey with criminals. We aid and abet them by doing too little.
Migrants are admitting to @CBP that they’ve either “borrowed,” “rented,” or “bought” a child because they know, if they arrive at the border with a kid, they’re all but guaranteed to be released. Dems have taken no action to protect the children at the southern border. pic.twitter.com/TRPXrEi06J
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 7, 2019
ARMED CARTEL MEMBERS IN NEW MEXICO
Brian Kolfage, who founded We Build the Wall, just caught armed cartel on camera in New Mexico. The wall stopped them where they used to cross but they simply moved operations to where the wall ends. No one stops them.
Armed cartel member from Juarez cartel entering the USA illegally pic.twitter.com/4Zdrqcd2t7
— Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) June 9, 2019
BREAKING: we caught video of armed cartel member walking illegals into the USA. He’s packing a gun in waist, then walks back into Mexico captured in Sunland Park NM! It’s out of control! What is the city doing? NOTHING! @PeteHegseth @RyanAFournier @Rambobiggs @LouDobbs @DRUDGE pic.twitter.com/jbMxKZy7J2
— Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) June 9, 2019
This is what border security looks like! @WeBuildtheWall built the Cadillac of walls. Look at that LED lighting, same lights that are in football stadiums!
Your donations at work! https://t.co/uHdeeSUN97 @PeteHegseth @StumpforTrump @DanCrenshawTX @gehrig38 @RyanAFournier pic.twitter.com/o4SQ6fBp4a
— Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) June 9, 2019
BOMBSHELL: @WeBuildtheWall caught Illegals fleeing from border agents hours ago! 2 miles from our wall. ITS A DAMN CRISIS in sunland park New Mexico! These people didn’t want to be caught.@DonaldJTrumpJr @StumpforTrump @RyanAFournier @gehrig38 @Lrihendry @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/SyYK4cNwGm
— Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) June 9, 2019
THIS IS WHAT OUR BORDER LOOKS LIKE
— 💫Emmy💫 (@Serremmy) June 9, 2019
MORE BORDER NEWS
A Border Patrol agent rescued a Guatemalan woman & her 8-year-old son from a swarm of bees. The agent found the woman curled up, covering her son, with thousands of bees on her. He took them to the hospital where they are expected to recover. More via @CNN https://t.co/1OZYzcKvdQ
— CBP (@CBP) June 9, 2019
#BorderPatrol Agent caring for 1.5 yr old child with chickenpox who was part of a fraudulent family unit. The male who the child was with is not related to the child and has ties to MS-13 gang. Our Agents continue to do their best during this crisis. pic.twitter.com/vvCMQVuvA1
— CBP El Centro (@CBPElCentro) June 7, 2019
#CBP officers seized more than 108lbs of meth and fentanyl in separate incidents Wednesday at the Port of Nogales. Details: https://t.co/Awybl9U9qz pic.twitter.com/7djR8zfWYQ
— CBP (@CBP) June 7, 2019
#BORDERNEWS Agents working in Falfurrias,TX found 26 immigrants locked in a makeshift box within a tractor trailer hidden among produce. The temp. inside the box was 95 degrees at the time according to CBP. The driver, a lawful permanent resident is being prosecuted for smuggling pic.twitter.com/OgGWZDPbid
— Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) June 8, 2019