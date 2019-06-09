Dems do nothing while armed cartels roam the USA & migrants buy babies

By
S.Noble
-
0

According to Breitbart News, about 200,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have been released to American communities within the last five months.

We already have a homeless problem and ever-increasing crime, and allowing this makes no sense.

Breitbart News found that just last week, close to 800 border crossers and illegal aliens were released into the U.S. every single day.

MORE BORDER NEWS

Leave a Reply