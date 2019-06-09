Dems do nothing while armed cartels roam the USA & migrants buy babies

According to Breitbart News, about 200,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have been released to American communities within the last five months.

We already have a homeless problem and ever-increasing crime, and allowing this makes no sense.

Breitbart News found that just last week, close to 800 border crossers and illegal aliens were released into the U.S. every single day.

MORE BORDER NEWS

A Border Patrol agent rescued a Guatemalan woman & her 8-year-old son from a swarm of bees. The agent found the woman curled up, covering her son, with thousands of bees on her. He took them to the hospital where they are expected to recover. More via @CNN https://t.co/1OZYzcKvdQ — CBP (@CBP) June 9, 2019

#BorderPatrol Agent caring for 1.5 yr old child with chickenpox who was part of a fraudulent family unit. The male who the child was with is not related to the child and has ties to MS-13 gang. Our Agents continue to do their best during this crisis. pic.twitter.com/vvCMQVuvA1 — CBP El Centro (@CBPElCentro) June 7, 2019

#CBP officers seized more than 108lbs of meth and fentanyl in separate incidents Wednesday at the Port of Nogales. Details: https://t.co/Awybl9U9qz pic.twitter.com/7djR8zfWYQ — CBP (@CBP) June 7, 2019

#BORDERNEWS Agents working in Falfurrias,TX found 26 immigrants locked in a makeshift box within a tractor trailer hidden among produce. The temp. inside the box was 95 degrees at the time according to CBP. The driver, a lawful permanent resident is being prosecuted for smuggling pic.twitter.com/OgGWZDPbid — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) June 8, 2019