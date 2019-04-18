Dems for Impeachment after report shows no collusion, no obstruction

The first lie of the day by the MSM concerns obstruction. AG Barr said that Mueller identified ten possible obstruction situations and investigated. CNN and others are saying there ten “instances” of obstruction. That’s a subtle lie.

The President said today that “there is no collusion, no obstruction” and this “should never happen to a President again,” calling it a “hoax.” He added that he is “having a good day.”

The analysis of Barr’s press conference is a complete farce. There is no presumption of innocence even after Mueller’s findings by the MSM. They are just incredible.

The collusion part of the report is clear — there was none. The obstruction part is what everyone is focused on. Democrat operative John Harwood said Barr’s handling of the Mueller report makes it more likely House Democrats will impeach the President.

Barr’s handling of this will make it harder for House Democratic leaders to resist initiating impeachment proceedings — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 18, 2019

David Axelrod said the report invites impeachment.

The report provides a conundrum for Congress by virtually inviting an impeachment probe around the obstruction issue. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 18, 2019

The report does. In one section Mueller says there is “substantial evidence” that Comey told the truth about the loyalty oath and Trump lied. That’s his opinion. He didn’t have proof.

All efforts to impeach based on the Mueller report will only be political. There is nothing legal to justify it.

Conservatives believe that Mueller and his Democrat investigators always planned to put together a report that would allow Congress to impeach him.

Democrats are definitely looking at that and want to see all the evidence, not just the unredacted report. They will likely go for impeachment at some point, right or wrong.

Jerrold Nadler has already subpoenaed Robert Mueller to testify no later than May 23rd. He plans to recommend impeachment as he has made clear.

Trump’s former attorney John Dowd said there was no need for a 400-page report. It was designed to give Democrats something on which to impeach.

DON JR IS NOT GUILTY

BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr completely exonerated over Trump Tower Meeting by Special Counsel Mueller pic.twitter.com/TMgUhGKNCa — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) April 18, 2019

EVIDENCE DID NOT ESTABLISH THE PRESIDENT TOLD COHEN TO LIE

Special Counsel Robert Mueller writes in the report that “the evidence available to us does not establish that the President directed or aided Cohen’s false testimony.” pic.twitter.com/A0kzAhrHps — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 18, 2019

THE OBSTRUCTION COMPONENT

These incidents are very embarrassing to the President but not illegal. No case law would support an obstruction charge.

The obstruction incidents include what we have already heard: the Lester Holt incident where the President made an off-handed comment about Jim Comey in reference to the Russia probe, and the actual firing. They also considered the President’s alleged comment to Comey on Michael Flynn.

Comey alleged Trump said: “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey, according to the article. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

Trump denied it.

The President reacted continually to the Russia probe. That was investigated. Mueller’s team of Democrats also considered whether the President intended to remove Mueller or curtail him and also made efforts to prevent public disclosure of the evidence.

The Mueller team were concerned that Trump wanted then-AG Jeff Sessions to take control of the investigation and wanted White House counsel Don McGahn to deny that the President ordered him to have Mueller removed. Nothing came of it so it doesn’t matter.

They looked at the President’s conduct towards Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Mueller’s report says that after the election, “the President expressed concerns to advisors that reports of Russia’s election interference might lead the public to question the legitimacy of his election.” There were also seemingly legal disagreements between Mueller and Bill Barr about obstruction. Mueller wasn’t sure that the President did not have legally corrupt intent but Barr did not see proof that he did. The bar for obstruction and an impeachment trial is much lower than that which is required for criminal charges. It seems like Mueller gave Congress their opportunity. TRUMP’S LAWYERS CALL IT A COMPLETE EXONERATION The results of the investigation are a total victory for the President. The report underscores what we have argued from the very beginning – there was no collusion – there was no obstruction. After a 17-month investigation, testimony from some 500 witnesses, the issuance of 2,800 subpoenas, the execution of nearly 500 search warrants, early morning raids, the examination of more than 1.4 million pages of documents, and the unprecedented cooperation of the President, it is clear there was no criminal wrongdoing. Nothing withheld; nothing concealed; nothing deleted; nothing destroyed; and nothing bleached. In addition to the report completely vindicating the President, both Attorney General Bill Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein – working with the career professionals in the Office of Legal Counsel – concluded there was not a single instance in which the elements of any crime were met. It is also clear that the President acted properly in firing now-disgraced, former FBI Director James Comey who lied and displayed disdain for the values at the core of the FBI. It is troubling that Comey – and top members of his team – launched a biased, political attack against the President – turning one of our foundational legal standards on its head. Instead of protecting the time-honored principle that the President – as with any American – is innocent until proven guilty, they clearly set up a scheme to derail the President – pushing a twisted narrative claiming he was guilty until proven innocent. The report itself is nothing more than an attempt to rehash old allegations, despite the fact that, as reiterated in the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General’s recent report on the 2016 election ‘neither the FBI nor Department prosecutors are permitted to insinuate or allege that an individual who has not been charged with a crime is nevertheless guilty of some wrongdoing.’ This vindication of the President is an important step forward for the country and a strong reminder that this type of abuse must never be permitted to occur again.” OBSTRUCTION? Attorney General William Barr: “The White House fully cooperated with the Special Counsel’s investigation, providing unfettered access to campaign and White House documents, directing senior aides to testify freely, and asserting no privilege claims.” pic.twitter.com/NU0o7MIRPU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 18, 2019 THE TRANSCRIPT OF BILL BARR’S PRESS CONFERENCE READ THE MUELLER REPORT HERE