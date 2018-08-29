Dems Gave Florida a Hard Left Candidate Who Will Play the Race Card

The hard left Mayor of Tallahassee Andrew Gillum was chosen by the Democrat voters to run for governor of Florida against Rep. Ron DeSantis, a normal American. Gillam’s city is awash with corruption but the media loves him so it won’t matter.

Every single comment and criticism will be called racist since the mayor is black and we have our first example of that.

DON’T MONKEY THIS UP

The Soros-Hollywood-Steyer-Bernie candidate Gillum is crying racism right out of the gate. He claims a common expression DeSantis dared utter makes it “clear” that he is joining Trump “in the swamp”.

Rep. DeSantis told Floridians not “to monkey this up” by voting in socialism.

Specifically, DeSantis said, “You know, he is an articulate spokesman for those far-left views and he’s a charismatic candidate. The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state. That is not going to work. That’s not going to work. That’s not going to be good for Florida.”

The dishonest Soros guy Andrew Gillum ran with it and said, “We’re better than this in Florida. I believe the congressman can be better than this. I regret that his mentor in politics is Donald Trump, but I do believe that voters of the state of Florida are going to reject the politics of division.”

Gillum said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press Daily”, “We’re going to leave them there, and we continue to press toward a higher mark.”

What a dishonest individual. The bigots are the ones who read that as bigotry. DeSantis wasn’t referring to Mayor Gillum as a monkey, that’s absurd. He was referring to not monkeying up the stat by voting for socialism.

Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro writes: “Was DeSantis so clever about his wording that he knew that a common phrase, applied to a socialist candidate who happens to be black, would activate his evil white supremacist voters? If so, why wasn’t he clever enough to realize that the world would come crashing down on him? After all, that was pretty predictable, wasn’t it?”

Rep. DeSantis spent a lifetime being a good person and these leftists did what they always do. They took an innocent expression and made it into a racial assault.

DISHONEST PRESS IS ON BOARD WITH THE COMMIE

The press, such as it is, is right on board with the Communist mayor whose city of Tallahassee is under FBI investigation for corruption.

DeSantis: Florida voters shouldn’t “monkey this up” by voting for black candidate https://t.co/8EERcqojvQ pic.twitter.com/72M4jtKGtP — The Hill (@thehill) August 29, 2018

Michael Steele was on air ripping into DeSantis and bigot Angela Rye ran with it.

“Ben, do you know if we were in the same studio I would give you a hug, today? Like that’s real.” @angela_rye and @benfergusonshow find common ground in condemning Rep. Ron DeSantis for using phrase “monkey this up” in referencing opponent Andrew Gillum https://t.co/SlxMTNFzur pic.twitter.com/COqw9HBGsi — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 29, 2018

You’d have to be a bigot to come up with this slur against DeSantis.

The left can’t defeat anyone on their insane policies so they win with lies and vicious attacks.