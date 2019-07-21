Dem’s ‘go back’ hoax was actually two Trump haters attacking each other

People are working very hard to be oppressed. Take Rep. Erica Thomas, (D-GA), as a case in point. In order to capitalize on the false story that the President’s ‘go back’ comments were racist, and to play the victim, Thomas tweeted yesterday, “Today I was verbally assaulted in the grocery store by a white man who told me I was a lazy SOB and to go back to where I came from bc I had to many items in the express lane. My husband wasn’t there to defend me because he is on Active Duty serving the country I came from USA!”

It trended all day in the media with multiple outlets. Thomas cried pitifully during one interview about the ‘white man’ who said such terrible things.

She confronted him a second time.

So Eric Sparkes admits to approaching me and verbally assulting me in front of my 9 year and but not the rest of his statements. You sounds like a coward to me and that’s fine you will think twice before you berate any one again!You keep lying we have witnesses that will testify! pic.twitter.com/HRWTBZ89SC — Erica Thomas (@itsericathomas) July 21, 2019

Sparkes described the incident and repeated what he said. The man — the white man — in question, Eric Sparkes turns out to be a Cuban Democrat, an avid AOC supporter. He’s a Trump hater who actually called the President a Nazi. He has made the comments on Facebook but the comments are hidden from the public [We have some screenshots for you below, however].

It’s actually Thomas who is the racist. This is a fuller video clip of the interview with Sparkes:

This is Eric Sparkes. He says he did call @itsericathomas the B word…but says the other things she said are not true. pic.twitter.com/9q5JU5CwBp — Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) July 20, 2019

Watch her crying:

She now admits he didn’t say that.

Oh so he didn’t actually say that 🤔 #HateHoax pic.twitter.com/plXO1lnWmq — José Escalante (@joseesc34286564) July 21, 2019

She should resign but she won’t and the story will die quickly. The MSM ran with the story all day.

.@itsericathomas in her own words. I now feel comfortable calling this a #HateHoax. The past 24 hours is a good case study into how the MSM machine & social media work together to amplify unconfirmed & outlandish narratives of American racism. pic.twitter.com/TDEKpec7Cw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2019

Ted Lieu jumped on it without researching, proving he just makes vile comments without any investigation.

This is who Eric Sparkes is: