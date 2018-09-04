Dems Go Bonkers with Crazy Judge Kavanaugh Stories

The left went literally insane today over the Kavanaugh hearings, with crazy stories filling up the Internet. Their angst arises from the fact that the Justice will be confirmed and they can’t Bork him.

There were over 70 Democrats arrested today, 61 were in the hearing room.

THE JUDGE WOULDN’T SHAKE HANDS WITH THE FATHER OF A PARKLAND VICTIM?

This next photo is the photo Axios is still pushing Wednesday morning. It’s a deceptive AP shot. The message with is Judge Kavanaugh would not shake hands with the father of a Parkland victim.

One of the lies told about Brett Kavanaugh Tuesday is that he refused to shake hands with the father of a Parkland victim, Fred Guttenberg. The judge didn’t know who he was and he had been screamed at by strangers for hours.

This is the clip being passed around by the media that never seem to check on anything if the message fits their narrative.

It was probably a setup, judging from Mr. Guttenberg’s tweet before the hearing.

As it turns out, the video from a different angle shows that security swept in and ushered the judge away before he even had time to think about it.

THEN THERE IS THIS CRAZY STORY

“A WH staffer was throwing white power signs on camera!” the media and trolls screamed. As it turns out the woman they think was throwing white power signs is Hispanic and Jewish. White power, no way.

Do these idiots think a Hispanic, Jewish White House staffer would flash white power signs on TV? The answer is ‘yes.’ They are that crazy.

She is resting her hand on her arm with her thumb and forefinger touching in a circle. Anyone could end up resting like that.
JAMES WOODS DOES IT AGAIN, PUTS THE INSANITY IN PERSPECTIVE

The hearing was truly a circus act with Democrats screaming, interrupting, and trashing the judge. They’re gaslighting Republicans and it’s hard to stay anchored. One of the crazy things they are doing to delay the hearings is to demand a million documents in a month.

James Woods did put all in a perspective.

  2. The Fred Guttenberg stunt was an entirely staged event put on by Senator Dianne Feinstein, here is her tweet……………………..
    Sen Dianne Feinstein‏Verified account @SenFeinstein I invited @Fred_Guttenberg to sit in the audience at today’s hearing because the Supreme Court affects the lives of real people. He knows firsthand how Brett Kavanaugh’s extreme views on guns could lead to more massacres. Thank you Fred, for honoring your daughter. …………………………………………………..Notice how she didn’t take any opportunity to introduce Judge Kavanaugh to Mr. Guttenberg during her opening remarks,

