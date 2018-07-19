Dems Have a New Slogan to Replace ‘ A Better Deal’, They Share It With Others

House Democrats have a new slogan to take the place of their bland “Better Deal” come on. The economy is doing much better without them so it’s hard to know what the better deal would be with them. Democrats have moved on to a new slogan — “For the People”. They think it will entice more voters, Politico reported.

The Democrat leaders say it will counter the Trump ‘tweet’ machine, according to The Washington Times.

BizPacReview found a used car dealership in Texas that bills themselves as ‘Scott Elder For the People’. We also found a legal drama called, ‘For the People’.

It doesn’t stop there. Personal injury attorneys have already grabbed the website, ‘for the people.com’.

Another ‘for the people’ website helps people manage stress. And there is a a ‘forthepeople’ furniture store. Republican Abe Lincoln also used the phrase in The Gettysburg Address. Last but not least is the ‘porn for the people’ website.

Ambulance chasers, used car dealers, stress managers, porn, and others came up with it first.

Maybe that’s why Nancy said Democrats offer a ‘better deal for the people’ in her latest presser, combining the two.

Instead of slogans, they might consider coming up with a workable platform instead of pushing the little know-nothing Communist from New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In this clip, she talks about swamps, cesspools, and the ‘better deal for the people’. Just take her word for it.