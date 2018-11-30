Dems Have a Plot to Take Free Speech Away from Corporations & Corner GOP

Far-far-left Vox reported on the latest from the House Dems who are plotting against Republicans before they even take over. They won’t do anything good for the United States. Their goal is to make the GOP look bad and a new bill they are planning is a good example of how they plan to do that.

They will make anti-corruption a first priority and according to polls, Americans want to get the money out of politics.

It’s ironic that they will be the ones to pretend concern about that. It was their donors who poured staggering amounts of money into buying elections but they want to reverse Citizens United which is a free speech case.

The alleged scandals haunting Trump will push Republicans into supporting campaign finance reform prior to 2020.

The issue is being spearheaded by Rep. John Sarbanes (MD), a longtime advocate of campaign finance reform who has long disavowed corporate PAC money. Sarbanes and other House Democrats have been working with progressive heavy hitters in the Senate including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA), whose own wide-ranging anti-corruption Senate bill was recently introduced in the house by Sarbanes and progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA), according to Vox.

These people are socialists and communists and their hidden agendas are obvious. Erasing free speech for anonymous people in corporations is one of their goals. Meanwhile, unions and people like George Soros and Tom Steyer will be able to give to their hearts’ content.

THEY WANT ALL THE CONTROL,ESPECIALLY OF THE VOTE

Dems are always conniving and all they care about is control — full control. It’s never about fairness or compromise, it’s about telling us all what to do.

They also want to expand voting rights, in other words, make it easier for ineligible voters to vote.

That was addressed somewhat by Paul Ryan. He found the complete loss of a red area of California — Orange County — inexplicable. Every GOP candidate won handily but lost with provisional ballots. It’s the same thing that was going on in Florida but Governor Scott was on top of it. There is little doubt something was amiss but when Ryan questioned it, the top California election official ‘DEMOCRACY” wit the usual snakiness.

“It defies logic to me,” Ryan told the Washington Post. “We had a lot of wins that night, and three weeks later we lost basically every contested California race. This election system they have, I can’t begin to understand what ballot harvesting is.”

Alex Padilla, the state’s top election official, fired back at Ryan on Twitter, saying the state makes sure “every ballot is properly counted and accounted for. That’s not ‘bizarre,’ that’s DEMOCRACY.”