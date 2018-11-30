Dems Have a Plot to Take Free Speech Away from Corporations & Corner GOP

Far-far-left Vox reported on the latest from the House Dems who are plotting against Republicans before they even take over. They won’t do anything good for the United States. Their goal is to make the GOP look bad and a new bill they are planning is a good example of how they plan to do that.
They will make anti-corruption a first priority and according to polls, Americans want to get the money out of politics.
It’s ironic that they will be the ones to pretend concern about that. It was their donors who poured staggering amounts of money into buying elections but they want to reverse Citizens United which is a free speech case.
The alleged scandals haunting Trump will push Republicans into supporting campaign finance reform prior to 2020.
The issue is being spearheaded by Rep. John Sarbanes (MD), a longtime advocate of campaign finance reform who has long disavowed corporate PAC money. Sarbanes and other House Democrats have been working with progressive heavy hitters in the Senate including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA), whose own wide-ranging anti-corruption Senate bill was recently introduced in the house by Sarbanes and progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA), according to Vox.
These people are socialists and communists and their hidden agendas are obvious. Erasing free speech for anonymous people in corporations is one of their goals. Meanwhile, unions and people like George Soros and Tom Steyer will be able to give to their hearts’ content.
THEY WANT ALL THE CONTROL,ESPECIALLY OF THE VOTE
Dems are always conniving and all they care about is control — full control. It’s never about fairness or compromise, it’s about telling us all what to do.
They also want to expand voting rights, in other words, make it easier for ineligible voters to vote.
That was addressed somewhat by Paul Ryan. He found the complete loss of a red area of California — Orange County — inexplicable. Every GOP candidate won handily but lost with provisional ballots. It’s the same thing that was going on in Florida but Governor Scott was on top of it. There is little doubt something was amiss but when Ryan questioned it, the top California election official ‘DEMOCRACY” wit the usual snakiness.
“It defies logic to me,” Ryan told the Washington Post. “We had a lot of wins that night, and three weeks later we lost basically every contested California race. This election system they have, I can’t begin to understand what ballot harvesting is.”
Alex Padilla, the state’s top election official, fired back at Ryan on Twitter, saying the state makes sure “every ballot is properly counted and accounted for. That’s not ‘bizarre,’ that’s DEMOCRACY.”
Democracy equals mob rule, letting the ignorant, incompetent, illegals and criminals vote to take other people’s money and property.
I’ve come to the conclusion the GOP is just plain lazy and would include some prominent people in social media. It looks to me like it’s a majority of cliques that prefer get-togethers than pursue “action”. I suggest it began with CPAC and subsequent offshoots. It’s a political class that talks and does little. Now there will be the American Priorities Conference with more of the same. None of these organizations or people are working on any ground game whatsoever. It is becoming just another “elite club” to have a good time at.
Steve Bannon had some good points in his talk at Oxford. He said he admired the many different Democrat groups, including Soros groups, simply because THEY did the WORK. They went out and fought hard in the election.
Ryan, on the other hand, had his worthless “slogan” which I don’t even remember and doubt anyone else does either. Ryan, and “his” GOP just will not learn and do what it takes. For example, Trump’s position in this GM situation is unique to the Republican party. I recall when the Party said a President has NO business getting involved in these kind of matters, which I thought at the time, Why Not. BECAUSE of personal involvement by a President it has resulted in quite the positive outcomes. It is really beginning to seem like the usual Republican tax cut idea is more about bribing the public and hoping for an outcome. The selling point was “90%” received a cut. Ninety percent of WHOM. Certainly NOT the entire voting population. Therefore those Not in that 90% are inconsequential. You may as well say you don’t want “those” votes. And what is their response in the meantime during this time. It is to substantially Increase the work visa programs to allow even More foreigners to take more jobs.
And, this is why I believe SO many in the Republican party despise him so much. There have been too many in the so-called Conservative circles that want NO Government involvement At All. Trump Has shown it works “for the people” and since this goes against their grain it destroys their paradigm. The Democrats hate it because it is the opposition that has made it “work”. No wonder Both parties are against him. It is good to see Kudlow “understand” what is needed. If the “hands-off” party would continue eventually a peasant class would be expanding, as a result, and social Darwinism would be the norm.
I would give a serious warning to the GOP, which is the same as I wrote Ryan about, and afterwards he blocked further emails, and also my own Representative, who ended up losing.
Once Trump is out of the picture the GOP will be in serious trouble. This last election seemed to be conclusive that it was Trump who was able to deliver. It should have been realized after His election that he Did deliver for the Republican party even though so many predicted the opposite.